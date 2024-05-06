Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins in disarray as BTC conceals directional bias

- Bitcoin price must break through either $70,000 or $50,000 to decide next stable directional bias on weekly time frame.
- Ethereum price action offers bullish reversal play in the cards for 25% upside potential.
- Ripple price could climb 8% to $0.60 as XRP bulls sustain higher lows.
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains devoid of a directional bias on the higher time frames. In the lower time frames, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the one-day timeframe shows both bulls and bears have folded their hands. This has altcoins in a state of confusion or disarray.
Also Read: Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not?
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Bitcoin price needs a stable directional bias
Bitcoin price remains range-bound between $60,660 and $70,000. It is trading horizontally and without directional bias. Based on the volume profiles, both bulls and bears are playing it safe, seeing as there are no spikes within the vicinity of the current price.
However, with the RSI above the mean level of 50 and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) in positive territory, the odds lean in favor of the upside. To confirm this directional bias, however, the bulls must haul BTC to close decisively above $70,000 on the weekly chart.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if bears take over the market amid falling momentum shown by the nose-diving RSI, Bitcoin price could drop below $60,660. In a dire case, the dump could send BTC to the $50,000 threshold, below which the bullish bias would be invalidated.
Also Read: Bitcoin price consolidates as buyer momentum flatlines, but MicroStrategy tops BTC ownership list
Ethereum price has 25% upside potential up its sleeve
Ethereum price could make a 25% run north if the descending wedge pattern, a bullish reversal technical formation, is activated. For this to happen, either of two scenarios must take place. First, Bitcoin price must give a clear directional bias that bodes well for altcoins, or secondly, altcoins must suck liquidity from Bitcoin price to initiate an alt season.
A 25% climb above the breakout point for Ethereum price will send ETH to $4,250. For this to happen, however, ETH bulls must clear the resistance order block due to the volume spikes near $3,500 where a lot of bearish activity is waiting to descend on ETH.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, increased selling pressure could send Ethereum price below the $2,900 support. In a dire case where ETH records a lower low below $2,800, the bullish thesis would be negated.
Also Read: Ethereum could see a brief rally despite Michael Saylor's jab at ETH ETFs
Ripple price eyes $0.60
Ripple price recorded an intraday high of $0.5703 on Monday with the potential for more gains as XRP bulls continue to show strength. If bulls manage a stable move above the peak of the market range at $0.5715, it would clear the path for a continuation of the uptrend above the 50% Fibonacci placeholder of the larger market range at $0.5847. This could set the tone for Ripple price to test the $0.6000 psychological level, nearly 10% above current levels.
The RSI continues to record higher lowers, signifying growing bullish strength. A stable move and close above the 50 mean level would confirm the continuation of the uptrend.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if bears take over and profit-booking takes form, the Ripple price could extend its fall. A candlestick close below $0.4952 would encourage more sell orders. For the bullish thesis to be invalidated, however, the price must close below $0.4500 on the one-day time frame.
Also Read: Ripple lawsuit to see SEC response on Monday, XRP nears 4.5 million mark in liquidity pools
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
CAKE price bottoms out as PancakeSwap announces $25 million burn
PancakeSwap’s price increased nearly 3% on Monday after the decentralized exchange platform on the Binance Smart Chain announced a token burn of more than 8.9 million CAKE tokens, collected from trading fees across Automated Market Makers Version 2 and 3 of the platform.
Ripple lawsuit to see SEC response on Monday, XRP nears 4.5 million mark in liquidity pools
Ripple closed above $0.52 on Sunday and resumed its climb on Monday, May 6. Sentiment among market participants is positive as traders await Securities and Exchange Commission response filing and XRP locked in Automated Market Maker liquidity pools crosses 4.31 million.
Crypto AI tokens post near double-digit gains amidst launches from NVIDIA, OpenAI and Amazon
AI-based cryptocurrencies have experienced nearly double-digit or higher gains on Monday, well above the price increases seen among the main crypto assets, likely fuelled by recent announcements of new developments from AI and tech giants in the US.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin’s consolidation crosses the two-month mark but shows no signs of a breakout or a directional move. Investors waiting with bated breath for a volatile move remain confused about whether to buy the dips or keep some cash reserves for a rainy day.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.