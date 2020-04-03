Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum must overcome strong resistance on the upside, while Ripple faces no such levels

Top 3 Coins Confluence Detector
Bitcoin
Current Price: $6,814.25
There are two resistance levels on the upside at $7,025 and $7,250. The former has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve and Previous Week high, while the latter has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
On the downside, there is a heavy stack of support from $6,505 to $6,565 which has the one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100, one-hour SMA 200, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ethereum
Current Price: $142.45
Ethereum has a strong resistance level at $143, which has the 15-min and one-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-week PIvot Point resistance-one, 15-min Previous Low and one-hour Previous High.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels of note at $135 and $129. The former has the one-day Previouw Low, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200, while the latter has the one-day Pivot Point support-two, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Ripple
Current Price: $0.1793
XRP/USD has no resistance levels of note on the upside. However, on the downside, there is good support at $0.178, which has the one-hour Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve and 15-min SMA 100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.