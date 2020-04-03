Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum must overcome strong resistance on the upside, while Ripple faces no such levels

Top 3 Coins Confluence Detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6,814.25

There are two resistance levels on the upside at $7,025 and $7,250. The former has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve and Previous Week high, while the latter has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

On the downside, there is a heavy stack of support from $6,505 to $6,565 which has the one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100, one-hour SMA 200, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ethereum

Current Price: $142.45

Ethereum has a strong resistance level at $143, which has the 15-min and one-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-week PIvot Point resistance-one, 15-min Previous Low and one-hour Previous High.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels of note at $135 and $129. The former has the one-day Previouw Low, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200, while the latter has the one-day Pivot Point support-two, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.1793

XRP/USD has no resistance levels of note on the upside. However, on the downside, there is good support at $0.178, which has the one-hour Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve and 15-min SMA 100.

