- Crypto community continues to express harsh displeasure about the effects of tokens with high FDVs, low circulating supply.
- Binance released a report pointing to VC effect as major cause of a bull market without buy-ins.
- Binance has announced that it will support low and medium-valued crypto projects in a bid to fight off high FDVs.
Tokens with high fully-diluted valuations (FDV) have been subject to fierce criticism recently following a series of token unlocks that has caused losses for several investors. As a result, Binance has said in an announcement on Monday that it will give more focus to small and medium-valued crypto projects.
Read more: Week Ahead: Ethereum and DeFi to come under spotlight this week
High FDV projects face backlash from community
Several crypto community members have expressed concerns about the impact of tokens with high fully-diluted valuations (FDV) and low circulating supply on the market. The issue gained mainstream attention in recent months as most investors have seen a huge decline in their investments following token unlocks from these types of projects.
Additionally, with most new crypto projects increasingly employing the model in their launches, projects under such a category have faced a huge backlash from community members.
Some members of the crypto community have complained that these projects majorly benefit their founders and venture capitalists to the detriment of retail investors.
Also read: Top 5 AI, DePIN tokens hit by corrections ahead of key events, NVIDIA earnings this week
One X user @crypto_noodles share his thought:
VCs arent to blame for low float high FDV tokens. Its CEXs fault:— noodles (@crypto_noodles) May 20, 2024
- VC are friends w/ CEX
- CEX VC co-invests with VC
- CEX VC nudges listing team
Nepotism is the problem. We need an ecosystem with:
- No VC insiders
- Permissionless Contracts
- Fast
That's @HyperliquidX L1 https://t.co/1ieglU9ZGm
Zach Rynes, community liaison at Chainlink, also said that low-float, high FDV launches are predatory tokenomics that have zero upside for retail investors.
The predatory tokenomics we saw with SBF sam coins (low float, high FDV, VCs stake locked tokens) is now a standard playbook for new token launches— Zach Rynes | CLG (@ChainLinkGod) May 19, 2024
Result is almost zero upside potential for retail, pushing more and more people toward fully circulating memecoins (pvp zero-sum… pic.twitter.com/UY6iWz3KV6
In response to these concerns, Binance had previously released a report addressing the issue and highlighting factors such as an increase in private market funds, aggressive valuations, and positive market sentiment as contributors to tokens with high fully diluted valuations.
Most tokens launched since the beginning of the year carry high valuation and low circulating supply, according to data from CoinMarketCap and Token Unlocks. Tokens such as Jupiter (JUP), SLN and STRK fall into this category, with little market supply and high FDV.
Read more: Ethereum poised for high volatility as Grayscale CEO departs several days before SEC's ETF decision
Furthermore, the report identified VC investment as a major factor contributing to a bull market without sufficient buy-ins, especially due to private market investors, who purchase large amounts of the tokens before the token generation event takes place. Hence, this ultimately results in high selling pressure by the time the public market investors are involved.
In an effort to address these challenges, Binance has announced its support for low and medium-valued crypto projects to mitigate the impact of high FDVs. According to Binance, such project teams can apply to the exchange for their listing programs, which include launchpools, direct listings and mega drops.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto analyst says Bitcoin bottom is very close, another correction in BTC likely
Bitcoin is trading above $67,000 on Sunday after securing support at $65,000. While BTC holds its gains steady, analysts evaluate the price trend of the largest asset by market capitalization and predict a deeper correction in Bitcoin.
AI tokens could really ahead of Nvidia earnings
Amidst other narratives, AI tokens could gather momentum with the upcoming earnings result of NVIDIA next week. The $2.3 trillion company’s stock emerged as a poster child for the crypto AI sector and gains in the stock catalyzed a rally in cryptocurrency tokens.
Whale rotates capital from WIF to TREMP and BONK, Solana meme coins make comeback
Lookonchain identified a large wallet investor who rotated capital from Solana based meme coin Dogwifhat to Doland Tremp and Bonk. The two meme coins have added double-digit value to their prices in the past 24 hours, as seen on CoinGecko.
Crypto political donations surge to $94 million pre election, exceed previous elections by 13%
Crypto industry giants supported political campaigns in the US looking for pro-crypto governance in the US. A Bloomberg report from May 17 shows that crypto donors have spent $94 million in an effort to get pro-crypto regulation in the US.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price action in the past two days has confirmed the resumption of the bull run. However, BTC needs to clear a few key hurdles before investors can go all-in.