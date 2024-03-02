- AI and meme coin sectors are on the grind, which one will sustain the gains the longest?
- Layer 2 tokens are an interesting lot given their off-chain solutions and therefore utility.
- Gaming tokens also have strong utility as users chase incentives through in-game earnings.
Barely seven weeks out, is the Bitcoin halving expected, an event that has historically kick started cycle bull markets. With this, traders and investors are on the hunt for projects to ride along with for their portfolio diversification schemes.
Also Read: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, WIF soar as meme coins prove to be a global shelling point for speculative liquidity
Sectors showing potential ahead of 2024 bull market
In a post on X, the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist, Lucie Sasnikova highlighted three sectors that could lead the oncoming bull market, citing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Layer 2 (L2), and gaming.
AI, L2, and gaming will lead this bull market.— | SHIB.IO ♀️ (@LucieSHIB) March 2, 2024
NFA - just my way of building a portfolio.$BAD, $BONE, and @treatsforShib are hot .
Let's $leash this up and chat about it later.
AI altcoins
AI altcoins displayed massive volatility around the Nvidia earnings report in February which trounced consensus. However, the technology firm continues to thrive, which could bode well for AI crypto coins. The NVDA report strengthened the narrative of AI and data coins, bolstered by the release of OpenAI’s text-to-video generator tool, Sora, had previously triggered an increase in AI crypto prices as well.
Also Read: AI altcoins pump, likely strongest narrative this bull run as Nvidia becomes top 3 firm globally by market cap
Layer 2 tokens
L2s have come back to the limelight because of Bitcoin price’s prevailing bullish outlook and how it bodes for the likes of RATS, SATS, ORDI, and the BRC-20 tokens. With the Bitcoin meme pool filling up, Layer 2 networks are going to be useful. The prevailing bullish outlook spearheaded by BTC and capital rotation is noticeable, L2 altcoins are going to see a renewed interest.
The only popular L2 project with a token on the Bitcoin blockchain is Stacks Protocol (STX). This altcoin could do well if L2s thrive this bull market.
On the other hand, L2 scaling solutions on Ethereum, defined by development techniques expected to improve transaction throughput by processing transactions off-chain, also feature on Lucie’s prospect list. Their off-chain solutions and therefore utility continues to keep them in the limelight.
Also Read: Week Ahead: Bitcoin likely to bring Layer 2 tokens into spotlight this week
Gaming tokens
Gaming tokens also have strong utility, with enthusiasts, comprising gamers, chasing incentives through in-game earnings. Gala Games (GALA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and ImmutableX (IMX) are the most popular gaming tokens, with IMX being an outlier for sustaining gains since late Q4 of 2023 and into 2024.
Some of the gaming tokens have shown real value and can be sold and traded on exchanges.This sector tokens remain highly rated, have considerable volume of users drawn to the ecosystem and therefore have massive price appreciation potential. This comes as the industry continues to thrive and more people start gaming on the blockchain.
Also Read: Gaming tokens surge, in spillover effect from Bitcoin price rally: GALA, SAND, ENJ, BEAM, APE
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Layer 2 transaction volume surges driven by system upgrades, increasing partnerships
Ethereum Layer 2 chains have seen a spike in the total value of assets locked in the past thirty days. The upcoming Dencun upgrade includes EIP-4844, which is key to cost reduction for Layer 2 chains.
BLUR price holds up despite Blast users pulling over $1.4 billion in assets after mainnet launch
Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain, launched its mainnet on February 29. Users that staked their cryptocurrencies on Blast were able to access the funds, move them to dApps within the Blast ecosystem or withdraw.
XRP price jumps to $0.62 while Ripple faces pressure from two legal battles
XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.
Injective price could retest $50 as INJ bulls try to overcome critical resistance level
Injective (INJ) price has been coiling up in a tight range for more than two months. But the recent developments suggest INJ is readying for a massive volatile breakout rally in the next two weeks.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.