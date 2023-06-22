Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting

- Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive.
- Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
- But a look at on-chain metrics suggests that this move is just the beginning for BTC.
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience to short sellers over the last few weeks. With the second quarter of 2023 nearing its end, BTC has made an impressive comeback and is likely to continue pushing higher. But let us take a look under the hood to see if there are any threats to the ongoing bull rally especially after the Fear and Green Index hits “Greed” for the second consecutive day.
BTC Fear and Greed Index
Also read: Bitcoin dominance hits two-year high at 51%, jeopardizing altcoin gains
Bitcoin’s NUPL indicator hints at clear skies for bulls
Bitcoin’s Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator is extremely useful in identifying the cycle tops and bottoms based on investors’ sentiment. Put simply, NUPL is the difference between unrealized profit and unrealized loss and is used to determine whether the holders are in a state of profit or loss.
Interestingly, the chart is split into different sentiments to better visualize if the rally is just starting or ending. The indicator enters the “Greed” stage when it detects high unrealized profits, which is often the best time to book profits. This phase is where corrections often accelerate, shifting the market sentiment from Greed to Denial, from Denial to Anxiety, from Anxiety to Fear, and from Fear to Capitulation. Capitulation typically marks the cycle bottom.
Since Bitcoin price marked a local bottom at roughly $15,487, the NUPL indicator has moved out of Capitulation and transitioned to Hope and currently sits at Optimism. If the rally continues to push higher, the NUPL will mature to Belief, which is the penultimate stage before the market cycle creates a top or an all-time high. Following Belief is the Euphoria and Greed phase, which will eventually lead to capitulation.
To conclude, the NUPL indicator suggests that Bitcoin’s 2023 rally has just begun.
BTC NUPL chart
MVRV indicator hints BTC has more room to upside
Another great on-chain tool that provides a clear overview of holders’ sentiment is the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator.
This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased BTC over the past year. Based on Santiment’s research, “Opportunity Zone” is when short-term holders are at a loss, which is where long-term holders tend to accumulate. As the name indicates, “Danger Zone” is when the holders have high unrealized profits, posing the threat of a potential sell-off.
For Bitcoin, the 365-day MVRV chart shows two zones where local tops have formed -55% and -105%. Currently, the indicator sits at nearly 30%, suggesting that there is more room to the upside before unrealized profits become a threat to the ongoing rally.
BTC MVRV 365-day chart
Also read: Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin Whales are accumulating BTC
Sings of a promising rally is when long-term holders are seen accumulating. Currently, Bitcoin seems to be attractive to investors as whales holding between 1,000 to 10,000 BTC have increased 4.60 million to 4.67 million.
A total of 70,000 new addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 BTC have spawned, suggesting new money coming into the market. This bullish development further enforces that the 2023 rally is just starting and that Bitcoin price could continue climbing higher.
BTC supply distribution chart
Also read: Recent Bitcoin price crash triggers whales to scoop BTC at discount
Additionally, CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju tweeted that the Bitcoin rally between June 19 and 22 was not as a result of short-squeeze but due to spot BTC buys.
This is not a short squeeze, but someone(s) is just buying $BTC a lot.— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) June 21, 2023
I repeat.
This is not a short squeeze, but someone(s) is just buying $BTC a lot.https://t.co/gkt9JiizM3 https://t.co/46KZRb0AMS pic.twitter.com/mPZzN317A8
In summation these data points all suggest but one thing - there is a real demand for Bitcoin. As a result, new capital is flowing into the market, which is the reason for the ongoing rally. Additionally, there is no threat to the upside as seen in the above on-chain metrics, which all suggest that there is more to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience to short sellers over the last few weeks. With the second quarter of 2023 nearing its end, BTC has made an impressive comeback and is likely to continue pushing higher.
Bitcoin ETF summer, Valkyrie investment firm joins BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Invesco in spot BTC application
Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is the current theme in the crypto market as institutional investors move to provide users with regulated options to participate in the BTC market. The trend has intensified so much that experts say it is the main driver behind the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally.
Over 70k LINK holders await Chainlink price to rally by 20% in order to gain profits
Chainlink price is slow in its recovery, which is impacting its investors as well, whose sentiment is turning more and more negative to the point where they chose to sell at a loss. Even now, for a chunk of the LINK holders to gain profits, they might have to wait for a while longer as a significant rally is required for it to occur.
XRP price could mark new 2023 highs on the back of institutional investors' interest
XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies, even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.