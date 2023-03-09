Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price will rally 20%

- Terra Luna Classic price shows a steep correction into the orderblock at $0.0001339.
- A recovery bounce followed by a shift in market structure on a lower timeframe could hint at a 20% upswing.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will involve LUNC flipping the $0.0001271 level into a resistance barrier.
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally. Investors can spot three main signs that will signal the start of this bounce to capitalize on it.
Also read: Terra Luna Classic token burn sees massive spike, will LUNC price begin its recovery soon?
Terra Luna Classic price prepares for northbound moves
Terra Luna Classic price oscillates between two high timeframe levels, $0.0001813 and $0.0001320. The last time LUNC deviated below the range low was in late December 2022, the recovery rally propelled the altcoin by 40% initially and 60% over the next few days.
The current deviation below the range low is attempting a recovery, but here are three signs that should help make a case for a bounce.
- Terra Luna Classic price has tagged an orderblock at $0.0001339, which will provide it with the necessary buying pressure.
- Additionally, LUNC has set up a strong base by producing a double bottom at $0.0001271.
- The last thing that is missing is a shift in the market structure on a lower timeframe.
A shift in market structure involves Terra Luna Classic price producing a higher high with an impulsive move on a lower timeframe. In this case, any timeframe lower than four-hour. The said higher high that is produced with an impulsive move needs to have an imbalance or Fair Value Gap (FVG) as seen below.
Once this shift in market structure has been noted, the altcoin will retrace into the FVG, making it an ideal place for a low timeframe entry. Due to the current oversold conditions and deviation below the range low of $0.0001320, the chances of a bounce are higher for Terra Luna Classic price.
LUNC market structure shift example
So, investors should expect LUNC to trigger a 17% upswing to $0.0001542 from a conservative standpoint. But in some cases, this move could extend to $0.000160, which is the midpoint of the FVG formed during the Silvergate crisis-led crash on March 2. This move would bring the total gain from 17% to 21%.
LUNC/USDT 1-day chart
While the bullish outlook for Terra Luna Classic price makes sense, it is hinging on a shift in market structure on a lower timeframe. Due to the recent updates in the macroeconomic policies, investors are likely going to remain relatively neutral or risk-averse.
Hence, if Bitcoin price takes a tumble, altcoins will definitely take a hit. In such a case, if Terra Luna Classic price produces a four-hour candlestick close that flips the $0.00001271 level into a resistance barrier, it would create a fresh low for 2023 and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Such a move could prompt a further selloff, knocking LUNC to $0.0001206.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Filecoin Price Prediction: Is FIL closer to recovery to $6.6 or a 15% crash?
Filecoin price followed the broader market bullish lead over the last 24 hours following the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. The red candle posted subsequently further added to the ongoing bearishness on the charts.
Gemini denies reports of “cutting ties” with JPMorgan
Gemini made headlines in the wee hours of Thursday after the exchange platform became the subject of rumors following the release of a report. However, the Cameron Winklevoss-managed company was quick to react, sparing no time in denying the rumors.
Dogecoin emerges as worst performer among the top 50 cryptocurrencies, pushes alt-season farther away
Dogecoin has anchored the altcoins in terms of growth, as the meme coin itself has noted no growth over the last couple of months. The impact of this lack of rise on the market has been pretty significant when compared to the rest of the cryptocurrencies in the list.
Fed Chair Powell targets bringing inflation back to 2%, Bitcoin price stays around $22,000
The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified in front of the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday, where he gave some clues to the markets in terms of interest rate hikes going forward.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.