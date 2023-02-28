Terra Luna Classic could rally 25% ending its month-long downtrend, on one condition

- Luna Classic price shows signs of breaking out of its sideways trend, gearing up for a 25% price rally.
- If LUNC price flips the $0.00021 resistance into support floor, the token could witness a 40% upswing to $0.00022.
- If LUNC price plummets below $0.00015, it could invalidate the bullish thesis for the altcoin.
Luna Classic price is at a point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the short-term. LUNC needs to overcome the barrier of resistance at $0.00017 to kickstart the bullish move towards the $0.00022 target.
Also read: Everything you need to know about Ethereum’s Shanghai hard fork and why it matters
Luna Classic prepares to overcome barrier at $0.00017
Luna Classic bulls are eyeing the bullish target of $0.00022 and there are two immediate resistances at $0.00017 and $0.00021. Luna Classic started its short-term downtrend in the beginning of February 2023, since then the token has traded sideways.
If Luna Classic flips key resistance at $0.00017 into a support floor, it would validate the bullish thesis and send LUNC to the target of $0.00022. The other key resistance is the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of $0.00020.
LUNC/USDT price chart
A bounce off resistance at $0.00017 pushes LUNC closer to its bullish targets. On the 12H chart, LUNC is in a downtrend that started in October 2022. LUNC rallied alongside other altcoins and started its uptrend in the beginning of 2023.
If LUNC bulls overcome the resistances and flip resistance into support, Luna Classic could target the $0.00022 level, a 25% upswing from the current price level. Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed much higher, compared to price on the 4H price chart. RSI pulled out of the oversold region, close to neutral, while price climbed less than 5%. The RSI displays a strength in LUNC’s short spike in price, as seen in the chart above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price set to tank 10% as social media war between Reddit user, ADA founder develops
Cardano (ADA) price is tanking after a riot broke out online between an anonymous Reddit user known as Demesisx and the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson.
Terra Luna Classic could rally 25% ending its month-long downtrend, on one condition
Luna Classic price is at a point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the short-term. LUNC needs to overcome the barrier of resistance at $0.00017 to kickstart the bullish move towards the $0.00022 target.
Ripple price could break key support level as regulatory jitters linger
Ripple (XRP) price is set to tank another 13% as the lawsuit between Ripple and the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) escalates again. Ripple’s lawyer suggested that the US SEC Chair recuse himself over a past claim concerning Bitcoin.
Will metaverse narrative make a comeback with Meta and Telefonica’s partnership to scale web3 projects
The metaverse token narrative is gathering steam yet again with technology giant Meta’s partnership with Spanish multinational Telecom company Telefonica.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.