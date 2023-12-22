- Fantom is in a crucial demand zone, with no major resistance in its path towards $0.79.
- MATIC price could rally to $0.91 as there is no major resistance once Polygon’s native token tackles the $0.86 level.
- DENT supply on exchanges hits its lowest level in the past year, down to 51.21% on Friday.
Bitcoin’s price rally above $44,000 has supported altcoin price gains as several assets enjoy a relatively high correlation with BTC. Throughout December, large wallet holders of different altcoins engaged in accumulation, moving their tokens off exchanges and reducing the selling pressure on these assets, making way for higher gains as the year draws to a close.
Among others, three altcoins that are likely to note a bullish breakout are Fantom (FTM), Polygon (MATIC), and Dent (DENT).
Also read: Bitcoin price could climb towards $48,000 target with upcoming US SEC approval on BTC Spot ETF
Fantom price in crucial demand zone
According to IntoTheBlock data, Fantom price is currently in a crucial demand zone between $0.4456 and $0.4874, where 3,666 addresses accumulated 674.42 million FTM tokens. Once the token breaks out of this zone, FTM price is likely to rally higher, with no major resistance in its path.
If Bitcoin price sustains above $44,000 and the outlook on the asset remains bullish, FTM price could rally to $0.7990, the upper boundary of the resistance zone where 7,710 wallet addresses acquired 61.6 million FTM tokens.
Global In/Out of the Money for FTM. Source: IntoTheBlock
Polygon native token eyes $0.91
MATIC price rally to its $0.91 target is likely as the altcoin recovers from its recent decline from the local peal of $0.9831 it reached on November 14. Following this rally in MATIC price, the altcoin suffered a correction, followed by a recovery. The pattern repeated itself, with MATIC price now set to tackle resistance at $0.8669.
Once MATIC price flips this resistance level to support, there is no major roadblock in its rally to $0.91, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from its February 18 peak of $1.5675 to June 10 low of $0.5121.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
However, a daily candlestick close below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.7890 could invalidate the bullish thesis for MATIC price.
DENT supply on exchanges hits lowest level in 2023
According to Santiment data, DENT supply on exchanges has hit its lowest point in the past 12 months. The metric is down to 51.21% of the token’s total supply, while price continues to rise.
DENT price is up 53% in the past month and the cryptocurrency’s gains are likely sustainable, according to on-chain metrics.
DENT supply on exchanges as % of total supply. Source: Santiment
Network Growth, a key on-chain metric that helps determine whether an asset’s gains are sustainable, is increasing alongside DENT price increase, supporting the rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dominance declines as altcoins bring $50 billion into the market in 48 hours
The crypto market observed significant profits in the past two days as many altcoins registered considerable growth. This increase had an impact on the biggest cryptocurrency in the world as Bitcoin’s dominance took a hit. Going forward, a similar development might take center stage as investors are preparing for further increases.
Solana price rallying by 14% leads to highest single-day short liquidations in Q4
Solana price, along with a few other altcoins, made a splash on December 21 after noting double-digit increases. This led to short traders witnessing considerable losses as their bearish bets failed. SOL traders are now looking at the highest short liquidations in the past three months as the altcoin inches closer to a key price point.
Dogecoin price could reclaim above $0.1 as DOGE community prepares for Astrobotic Moon Mission
The date for Astrobotic plans to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon in the DHL Moonbox via ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket is finally here. DOGE could flip the $0.10 resistance to a support floor before a springboard to the $0.10730 range high.
MATIC price aims for double-digit rally as Polygon whales stock up 55 million tokens in five days
MATIC price had a good beginning to December, followed by a disappointing mid-month performance, and is now looking at a bullish end. The altcoin is finding immense support from its whales, which have proven to be a key indicator of a rally in the past.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.