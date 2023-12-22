- Cardano-based large wallet addresses are taking profits as ADA price climbs.
- ADA traders realized profits on their transactions between December 4 and 22, according to on-chain data.
- Cardano price increased nearly 74% in the past month.
Cardano on-chain metrics signal the likelihood of a correction in ADA price as the altcoin’s holders engage in profit-taking. The Ethereum-killer altcoin rallied nearly 74% in the past month, sustaining above $0.61 on Friday, but this rally shows some signs of exhaustion.
Also read: Bitcoin Spot ETF likely to be approved by the US SEC by January 10, BTC price sustains above $44,000
Cardano on-chain metrics hint at neutral to bearish outlook
According to on-chain data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, ADA holders are engaging in profit-taking. Starting December 4, Cardano chain transactions resulted in profits for traders. These profit-taking spikes coincide with an increase in large wallet transactions.
As seen in the chart below, whale wallet transactions (or those valued at $100,000 and higher) increased in count and concentration between December 4 and 22. In the same timeframe, the Network Realized Profit/Loss metric also spikes. This implies large wallet holders of ADA booked profits as Cardano price rallied in December.
Cardano whale transactions and network realized profit/loss. Source: Santiment
Spikes in the Network Realized Profit/Loss chart show profit-taking activities of traders throughout December.
Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
Cardano price sustained above key support at $0.50 between December 4 and 22. Once the price hits the $0.6874 resistance, the altcoin is likely to resume its downtrend. The $0.5063 level could act as support for ADA price in its downtrend.
Three long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 10-day,50-day and 200-day at $0.4566, $0.3893, and $0.4437, respectively, are likely to act as support for Cardano price.
ADA/USDT weekly price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dominance declines as altcoins bring $50 billion into the market in 48 hours
The crypto market observed significant profits in the past two days as many altcoins registered considerable growth. This increase had an impact on the biggest cryptocurrency in the world as Bitcoin’s dominance took a hit. Going forward, a similar development might take center stage as investors are preparing for further increases.
Solana price rallying by 14% leads to highest single-day short liquidations in Q4
Solana price, along with a few other altcoins, made a splash on December 21 after noting double-digit increases. This led to short traders witnessing considerable losses as their bearish bets failed. SOL traders are now looking at the highest short liquidations in the past three months as the altcoin inches closer to a key price point.
Dogecoin price could reclaim above $0.1 as DOGE community prepares for Astrobotic Moon Mission
The date for Astrobotic plans to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon in the DHL Moonbox via ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket is finally here. DOGE could flip the $0.10 resistance to a support floor before a springboard to the $0.10730 range high.
MATIC price aims for double-digit rally as Polygon whales stock up 55 million tokens in five days
MATIC price had a good beginning to December, followed by a disappointing mid-month performance, and is now looking at a bullish end. The altcoin is finding immense support from its whales, which have proven to be a key indicator of a rally in the past.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.