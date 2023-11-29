THORChain price climbs 15% as native RUNE secures self-custody wallet integration

- THORChain price is up 15%, filling up a triangle chart pattern with prospects for a bullish breakout.
- It comes amid hype of native RUNE being added on self-custody wallet Edge, simplifying participation in the decentralized THORChain protocols.
- RUNE could extrapolate the gains 10% to clear the range high at $6.679 before tagging the $7.000 psychological level.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated once the price breaks and closes below the $5.221 support.
THORChain (RUNE) price is trading with a bullish bias, boasting a strong move north as the decentralized liquidity protocol token’s price continues to cover more ground. It comes after a longstanding period of consolidation, and now RUNE will not look back, steered by bullish news about the network’s integration geared towards enhancing participation in the decentralized THORChain protocols.
Also Read: THORChain price reclaims February 2022 highs with RUNE upward mobility on steam
THORChain Pumps as native RUNE integrates with a self-custody wallet
THORChain (RUNE) price is pumping hard, recording a 15% addition to its market value on the day, alongside a 50% rise in trading volume. When price and trading volume rise in tandem, it often points to the asset gaining attention and therefore interest among buyers. Rightfully so, thanks to self-custody wallet, Edge, integrating RUNE, the asset is among the trending coins this week, presenting trading opportunities for traders that can ride the wave.
Native $RUNE is now supported in Edge Wallet for your self-custodied enjoyment@EdgeWallet already supports functionality like Swaps and Savers. Try it today https://t.co/uv7xA5AkeF https://t.co/HHNvCf70GS— THORChain (@THORChain) November 28, 2023
Edge self-custody wallet integrating RUNE is part of a plan to simplify participation in the decentralized THORChain protocols.
THORChain price outlook amid integration-related hype
Investors can stay profitable by riding the hype of Edge wallet integrating THORChain. After a 15% climb on the day, the cryptocurrency still has some upside potential, indicated by the position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 65 as there is still more room north before RUNE is overbought.
The Awesome Oscillators also remain in the positive territory, suggesting the bulls continue to maintain a presence in the RUNE market. Increased buying pressure above current levels, therefore, could see THORChain price break above the upper boundary of the triangle, extending north to test the $6.464 resistance level, where RUNE was rejected between November 17 and 18.
In a bullish case, THORChain price could clear this barricade, extending a neck higher to the $6.679 resistance level, or in a highly bullish case, stretch to test the $7.000 psychological level. Such a move would denote a 17% climb above current levels.
RUNE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if profit taking begins as traders look to cash in for the 15% gains, THORChain price could pull south, breaking below the support offered by the lower trendline of the triangle at $5.221. A breakdown of this buyer congestion level would expose RUNE to a cliff, potentially testing the 25-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 4.879. Such a move would confirm the invalidation of the bullish thesis.
In the dire case, THORChain price could drop lower, slipping past the 50-day EMA at $3.992 to test the $3.485 support level. This would constitute a 40% descent below current levels.
