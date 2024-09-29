- Web3 investor Jason Kam, founder of Folius Ventures shares his thoughts on the ongoing cycle, state of altcoins and investments.
- In a Spaces talk on X, Kam spoke to Asian Journalist Colin Wu and said he is not optimistic about the cycle.
- Altcoin Season Index shows that Bitcoin outperformed a majority of alts in the last 90 days.
Web3 crypto investor Jason Kam spoke to Asian journalist Colin Wu in a Spaces conversation on X, where both discussed the state of altcoins, what to expect this year and the next and the “optimism” or sentiment among market participants this cycle.
Bitcoin price performance in the last 90 days leads when compared to top 50 altcoins ranked by market capitalization. Data from the Altcoin Season Index shows it is not “Alt season” yet meaning, Bitcoin continues to outperform altcoins in the longer timeframe.
According to Kam, altcoins could perform better in 2025, when buying picks up in the secondary market or cryptocurrency exchange platforms.
Demand on exchanges to play key role in altcoin gains
Kam elaborates on the relationship between altcoin price, demand on cryptocurrency exchanges, new projects, token issuance and investor sentiment in a Spaces conversation with Colin Wu. Kam says he hardly made any moves, meaning did not take many positions in altcoins in the past few months, given the state of the altcoin market.
Jason 这篇文章对目前山寨币的困境分析得非常透彻。吴说周日荐读板块，一般会选择我个人认为最有信息量的文章，强烈推荐。— Colin Wu (@WutalkWu) September 29, 2024
真正能捕获长期价值的项目数量并没有显著增加，但想上交易所、发币、套现的项目却激增了 10 倍、100 倍甚至 1000 倍。未来 6 到 12 个月内，50 到 200 个项目估值超过 5…
Altcoins continue to suffer significant drawdowns from their cycle tops, while Bitcoin holds steady above key psychological support at $65,000. Less than 40% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed the largest cryptocurrency in the last 90 days, per data from the Altcoin Season Index.
While altcoins struggle to break out of their multi-month downward trends, Kam says that a revival in demand across cryptocurrency exchanges could play a pivotal role in driving altcoin gains.
The investor elaborated on how new projects issue tokens, list them on exchanges and shed their holdings for profit within a short timeframe, dragging down the entire value of the altcoin market.
The investor comments on how Former US President Donald Trump could influence better governance and crypto regulation, replace the Chair of Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and promote adoption of the digital asset class in the US.
At the time of writing, the crypto market erased nearly 1% value in the last 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP corrects as traders weigh possibility of SEC appealing Ripple ruling
Ripple (XRP) trades with minor losses on Friday as holders weigh the impact of a likely appeal by the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Ripple lawsuit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $70,000 mark on sight as bulls remain strong
Bitcoin has risen around 3% so far this week, breaking above its range upper limit of $64,700. This gain was supported by increased institutional demand for ETFs, which recorded inflows of more than $612 million this week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP steady above major support levels, Worldcoin leads AI token gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade above key supports at $65,000 and $2,600, as of Friday. XRP corrects slightly, holding steady above $0.5892. Worldcoin climbs 3% as Polymarket bet shows a 66% chance of OpenAI becoming a “for profit” entity before April.
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe: Rally continues
The prices of the top 3 meme coins by market capitalization, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, extend their gains on Friday after a rally on Thursday. The technical outlook for the three coins hints at further gains ahead as they all broke above bullish technical patterns.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $70,000 mark on sight as bulls remain strong
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen around 3% so far this week, breaking above its range upper limit of $64,700.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.