This Shiba Inu price move has the potential to be the best trade of 2022

- Shiba Inu price is trading around the highest-traded level, aka Point of Control (POC), at $0.0000118.
- This level is a make-or-break point that will influence investors’ stances.
- A weekly candlestick close below $0.0000083 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SHIB.
Shiba Inu price shows a dual outlook where it could go either way depending on the overall market bias. However, since many altcoins are relatively underperforming a bunch of altcoins, SHIB could see a different outlook.
Shiba Inu price with the duality it presents
Shiba Inu price dropped 76% between April and June 2022. This downswing pushed it from a high of $0.0000300 to a low of $0.0000071. Since this local bottom, SHIB has risen an incredible 68%.
The volume profile extending from the peak of the aforementioned crash to August 4 shows that the highest volume was traded at $0.0000118. An interesting observation here is that the recovery has pushed Shiba Inu price to move past this level, which is now serving as a support level.
The dual nature of the trading is clearer from this vantage point and shows that as long as the $0.0000118 support level holds, the chances of a bullish move are high. A breakdown, on the other hand, would indicate a possibility of a correction.
A move on either side makes sense especially considering the lack of high-volume nodes. From a bullish perspective, no major resistance levels are present up to $0.0000198. Beyond this level, a weekly resistance level at $0.0000211 could hinder an up move.
To the downside, a price inefficiency exists at $0.0000083, which could potentially harm early investors hoping to capitalize on the bullish move.
Due to this ambiguity, the best result can be obtained by looking at the Bitcoin price, which is the driver and the provider of the directional bias to the crypto ecosystem, at least for the majority of the time.
From a traders’ perspective, a fill of the FVG as soon as possible would be the signal that triggers a buying opportunity for Shiba Inu price, especially if the overall market condition looks bullish.
In such a case, a swing long position at $0.0000083 with a target of $0.0000198 and $0.0000211 would be the best asymmetric risk/reward trade a trader could hope for. This move, if it manifests, would be a 154% gain.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
While things might be looking up for Shiba Inu price due to its position above the POC at $0.0000118, the winds might shift, favoring the bears quickly if the Bitcoin price triggers a sell-off. Hence, investors need to be mindful of the big crypto and its directional bias.
A weekly candlestick close below $0.0000083 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Shiba Inu price and potentially trigger a crash to June 18 swing low at $0.0000071.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Slope wallets blamed for Solana-based wallet attack
As the dust settles from yesterday’s Solana ecosystem mayhem, data is surfacing that wallet provider Slope is largely responsible for the security exploit that stole crypto from thousands of Solana users.
This Shiba Inu price move has the potential to be the best trade of 2022
Shiba Inu price shows a dual outlook where it could go either way depending on the overall market bias. However, since many altcoins are relatively underperforming a bunch of altcoins, SHIB could see a different outlook.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
Terra's LUNA price finally shows the buy signal you've been waiting for pt.2
Terra's LUNA price could begin a charge towards $2.70 liquidity levels. FXStreet subscribers may recall the liquidity zone as it was successfully utilized in a bearish trade idea forecasted on July 6.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.