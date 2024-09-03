PancakeSwap removes CAKE worth $15 million from supply.

The decentralized exchange platform announced a meme competition and hackathon for its fourth anniversary in September.

CAKE trades slightly higher on Tuesday and could extend gains by nearly 15%.

Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap burned its native token CAKE worth $15 million on Monday. Burning the token removes it permanently from the circulating supply, reducing the selling pressure on the asset and likely positively influencing its price.

The DeFi project was launched in September 2020 and celebrates its fourth anniversary this month. PancakeSwap has lined up a hackathon and a meme competition to commemorate the event.

PancakeSwap’s CAKE token burn

PancakeSwap removed over 9.17 million CAKE tokens worth $15 million on Monday. The exchange shared proof of token burn on the Binance Smart Chain.

PancakeSwap token burn

The DEX shared details of the token burn and the trading fees collected across the PancakeSwap ecosystem.

9,171,676 $CAKE just burned - that’s $15M!



Trading fees (AMM V2): 177k CAKE ($295k) -9%

Trading fees (AMM V3): 156k CAKE ($260k) +140%

Trading fees (Non-AMM like Perpetual, Position manager etc): 359 CAKE ($0.6k) +27%

Prediction: 62k CAKE ($104k) -8%

️ Lottery:… pic.twitter.com/lpsbWlRnHX — PancakeSwap is turning 4 #Pancake4ever (@PancakeSwap) September 2, 2024

DEX celebrates the fourth anniversary, CAKE gains slightly

PancakeSwap was first launched in September 2020. This year marks the fourth birthday of the DEX, and to celebrate the event with the CAKE ecosystem of users, the DeFi project announced a hackathon and a meme competition.

We're celebrating our birthday with the #Pancake4Ever meme competition!



Time to flex your humor and score some free merchhttps://t.co/loPEqNYMTT — PancakeSwap is turning 4 #Pancake4ever (@PancakeSwap) September 3, 2024

‍Introducing the v4 Hookathon



⚒️Join our Hackathon to build innovative Hooks for PancakeSwap v4 using the @brevis_zk ZK-Coprocessor



️Key Dates:

Submissions Sep 2 - 30

Opening Ceremony Sep 4

Workshop Sep 9



️Register here https://t.co/0CDNW8t3qJhttps://t.co/RvORYQ65qJ pic.twitter.com/e5AJ2LUTlf — PancakeSwap is turning 4 #Pancake4ever (@PancakeSwap) September 2, 2024

CAKE eyes double-digit gains, targets $2

PancakeSwap’s CAKE token trades slightly higher on Tuesday. CAKE’s price was in a multi-month downward trend after peaking in March and broke out of it on August 17.

CAKE could extend gains by nearly 15% and return to the psychologically important $2 level. The DeFi token has tested this level as resistance on several occasions since mid-July and failed to break past it, except for August 23 to 25.

The CAKE/USDT daily chart shows CAKE could rally 14.81% from its current level of $1.737 and hit its $2 target. On its way up, the native token of the DEX faces resistance in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $1.851 and $1.912.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47, climbing toward the neutral level at 50 and signaling a lack of momentum.

CAKE/USDT daily chart

On the other side, CAKE could find support at $1.639, the September 1 and 3 low for the DEX token.