- PancakeSwap’s proposal to reallocate CAKE emissions to a locker ecosystem has been approved with a vast majority vote from the community.
- The DeFi protocol is strategically deploying CAKE to enhance liquidity and efficiency of staking pools.
- CAKE price is $2.612 at the time of writing, up 3.6% on the day.
DeFi protocol PancakeSwap (CAKE) announced on Friday that it gained approval from the community on a proposal to reallocate CAKE emissions. The proposal intends to redirect emissions to strategic pools as bribes in order to improve liquidity and efficiency for users.
There is no proposed increase in overall emissions under the proposal, which passed with 99% of the votes casted.
Strategic pools to receive bribes, reallocation of CAKE emissions
The CAKE kitchen has proposed redirecting current emissions that go to farming pools and allocating them to locker protocol bribes.
The proposal to reallocate CAKE emissions to the veCAKE locker ecosystem has been approved.— PancakeSwap v4 (@PancakeSwap) May 3, 2024
We're now strategically deploying bribes across CakePie, StakeDAO, & Hidden Hand to enhance liquidity in these pools: BNB-USDT, USDT-BNB, CAKE-BNB, & CAKE-USDT.
This strategic…
The proposal says it will start with 500 CAKE tokens and eventually direct greater emissions to high-volume pools. This action will help grow liquidity, the protocol said, and metrics like pool volumes, total value of assets locked (TVL) and capital efficiency will be used to measure success.
These actions will not impact the deflationary status of CAKE as no emissions have been added or removed, only redirected.
The proposal received 99% votes in favor, passing with a vast majority.
Another catalyst that may have influenced CAKE price is the project’s recent tweet announcing a new product launch coming up.
️ We're gearing up to launch a new product and need your help!— PancakeSwap v4 (@PancakeSwap) May 1, 2024
We're looking for some community members to help us test our new product to identify bugs, conduct initial testing, and provide feedback!
If you're interested, Register your interest here:…
CAKE price is $2.612 at the time of writing, up more than 3% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto traders brace for short-term volatility with $2.4 billion options expiry on Friday
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market looks bullish on Friday, according to data from intelligence tracker Greeks.live. The firm said it has identified two Bitcoin calls that show an underlying bullish sentiment among market participants.
XRP recovers from week-long decline following Ripple’s response to SEC motion
Ripple filed a letter to the court to support its April 22 motion to strike new expert materials. The legal clash concerns whether SEC accountant Andrea Fox's testimony should be treated as a summary or expert witness.
Lido adds 4% gains as protocol rolls out first step towards decentralization
Lido takes the first batch of simple DVT validators to live, a step taken to decentralize the protocol. Lido leveraged technology to expand the protocol to multiple node operators, inviting both solo and community stakers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.