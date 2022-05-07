- XRP price shows the formation of a W-bottom, suggesting a trend reversal soon.
- Investors can expect the remittance token to rally 120% to $1.35.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.519 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple.
XRP price has painted a massive reversal pattern over the last six months and presents a good buying opportunity. While the outlook is optimistic, investors need to be careful as the volatility of Bitcoin might upset the directional bias of Ripple.
XRP price takes its time
XRP price formed a double bottom at $0.582 in January and May after crashing 55% since November 2021. These moves hint at the formation of a W-bottom pattern, which usually contains a long downswing followed by two retests of a support level after sufficient distance.
The second retest of the floor is likely to be followed by an impulsive move to the starting point. Since the price action resembles the letter “W,” it is termed a “W-bottom” pattern.
For Ripple, the two retests that formed the equal lows at $0.582 were followed by a minor uptick in bullish momentum that formed a local top at $0.917. Therefore, a decisive daily candlestick close above this barrier will confirm the start of a move to $1.35.
From the current position, this run-up would constitute a 120% ascent from the current position. Additionally, this leg will face multiple hurdles at $0.917 and $0.998 before reaching its destination at $1.35.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullishness, a daily candlestick close below $0.519 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple.
Considering that the upside is 120% as compared to the risk, which is less than 15%, this asymmetric bet could be a huge no-brainer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can this support level protect Solana price from a 30% crash
Solana price shows that the buyers are struggling due to the recent downswing. A further spike in selling pressure could trigger a downtrend that could push it past an immediate support level and flip it into a hurdle in its path.
Why Zilliqa price posted 17% losses overnight
Zilliqa price witnessed a 17% correction following a sharp rise overnight. Proponents believe massive profit-taking and high selling pressure were the key drivers of the recent pullback.
Are Cardano bulls still around to push ADA to $1
Cardano price experienced a strong comeback from buyers, which pushed it up explosively. However, the price faced a massive resistance at a significant barrier, leading to a full 180.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.