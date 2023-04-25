Ethereum staking withdrawals have entered their third “round,” but Ether (ETH $1,821) staking deposits have almost equaled them, according to the data from the analytics platform Nansen.
Ethereum staking withdrawals started ramping up for the third time on April 24 and into April 25. According to Nansen, the crypto exchange Kraken was responsible for a large portion of these withdrawals.
A “round” refers to the number of days taken to process partial withdrawals and rewards. Nansen says it currently takes just under four and a half days.
The last large batch of withdrawals on April 24 was a total of 61,608 ETH in principal and reward withdrawals. However, at the same time, there were 63,009 ETH deposits, reported Nansen.
This has resulted in zero change in the balance of staked ETH over the past 24 hours.
Ether deposits (shown in blue) since April 18. Source: Nansen
In February, Kraken was forced to halt its Ethereum staking services following enforcement action and a fine by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which accused it of selling unregistered securities.
As a result, much of the ETH withdrawn early on has been from Kraken wallets as assets get returned to stakers. According to Nansen, 2.3% of the total withdrawable ETH remains from Kraken.
Nansen currently reports there is a total of 632,651 ETH waiting in the pending withdrawal queue. At current prices, this is valued at around $1.16 billion.
Before the last wave of withdrawals commenced, Nansen reported an all-time high in the total amount of staked ETH. The figure hit 18,796,663 ETH valued at around $34.5 billion on April 24.
The current figure, which is slightly lower than this peak, represents 14.5% of the total Ether supply. Due to the EIP-1559 burning mechanism, the total supply has declined by 114,077 ETH (around $209 million) since the Merge in September.
Concerns over a massive exodus of staked Ethereum following the Shapella upgrade have been quashed. Token Unlocks is reporting that a total of 1.66 million ETH has been withdrawn since April 12, but 1.07 million ETH has been deposited, signaling there is still quite an appetite for staking Ether.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Optimism price could rally 25% amid this big move by VC in DeFi and TradFi spaces
Optimism price (OP) engaged a gains-shedding gear in mid-April as bears took over the market following waning bullish momentum. However, bulls appear to have regained control in the New York trading session, commencing what appears to be the beginning of a trend reversal.
Litecoin price gives LTC bulls a chance to accumulate before a return to triple-digit levels
Litecoin price (LTC) appears to have decoupled from Bitcoin (BTC) and the general slump in the broader market. The move comes as LTC tries to solidify the uptrend currently being mapped ahead of the August 3 halving, which will drop its block reward from 12.5 to 6.25.
DOGE holders try to protect the meme coin as Dogecoin price falls back to where it was a month ago
Dogecoin price took quite a hit over the last few days as the meme coin followed in the footsteps of the leader of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin. However, surprisingly, DOGE investors did not jump shit and claim whatever profits they could but instead stood firmly to prevent a major crash.
Gold dipping below $2,000 may have a lot to do with Bitcoin price crashing by 10%
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been compared to Gold (XAU) for a very long time, and time and again, the cryptocurrency has delivered. Recently, BTC regained the correlation it once shared with the precious metal before its mutuality with the stock market increased.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.