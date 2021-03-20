The Graph price technicals project a rally that could push GRT to new highs

GRT price is in a tight consolidation above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA)

There is a high potential for one of the highest ROIs in the short term.

However, The Graph is vulnerable to massive one-day swings.

GRT price for the last six days has contracted into a very tight range on light volume, showing a stand-off between bulls and bears. For traders, it is a timely trading opportunity with explosive upside potential.

GRT price has narrowed into an isosceles triangle

Like other standard triangles, prices in a symmetrica or isoscelesl triangles must touch each trend line at least twice and cover the area in-between. In general, volume declines during the pattern formation, with a 75% probability of an upside breakout.

The Graph price has shown declining volume through the triangle's development and has discovered support at the 50-day SM, just below the middle of the Bollinger Band. To confirm the breakout, GRT must close above the upper trendline on a daily basis and ideally near the high of the daily candle. The immediate price target is the upper Bollinger Band at $2.07.

The rally’s durability will be tested between the .618 and .786 Fibonacci retracement levels at $2.30 and $2.56. To add to the challenge, there is an area of price congestion on the left side of the triangle that converges with the retracement levels.

A successful push through the congestion will let GRT price test the all-time highs at $2.90 in short order and potentially the measured move target of $3, representing a 60% gain from the declining trendline.

GRT/USD daily chart

There is no doubt there is a substantial area of support for The Graph price as the ascending trendline intersects with the 50-day SMA and the lower Bollinger Band. A daily close below $1.57 would put the bullish narrative in doubt and leave the cryptocurrency exposed to a quick drop to the February low at $1.33.