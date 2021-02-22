The Graph Price Prediction: GRT price on the verge of a 65% breakout

- The Graph price hints at a 65% upswing as it nears the apex of a bull pennant.
- GRT needs to slice through a crucial supply barrier at $2.45 to kick start the new uptrend.
- A bearish scenario will come into play if this cryptocurrency slices through the 50 four-hour moving average around $2.20.
The Graph price has been consolidating in a bull pennant for almost ten days, waiting to establish a clear trend. As GRT squeezes within this technical formation, the chances increase for a volatile breakout soon.
The Graph price prepares for an explosive breakout
The Graph price saw a 190% uptrend between February 10 and February 12, which took it from $0.98 to a new all-time high of $2.86.
Since then, GRT has been consolidating in a bull pennant pattern before the next leg up.
The parabolic advance to $2.86 formed the “flagpole,” while the ongoing sideways trend is creating the “pennant.” This technical formation is considered a continuation pattern, and the target is measured by adding the length of the flag pole to the breakout point.
Slicing through the pennant’s upper trendline at $2.45 could see the Graph price surge by 65.45%. If this were to happen, GRT would likely test the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $4.
GRT/USDT 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that the Graph price must hold above the 50 four-hour moving average for the bullish outlook to remain intact.
Failing to do so could be catastrophic for the bulls as it would lead to a steep correction.
Indeed, a spike in selling pressure that sends GRT below $2.20 might be followed by a pullback to the 100 four-hour moving average at $1.78 or the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
