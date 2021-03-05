The Graph Price Prediction: GRT eyes a 40% drop due to major S/R flip

- The Graph Price in dire straits as major support at $1.79 is breached, hinting at a sell-off.
- GRT could drop 40% as this flip coincides with a rejection at the parallel channel’s upper trendline.
- A bearish invalidation scenario will come into place if GRT price sees a decisive close above $2.
The Graph Price has been consolidating in a descending parallel channel pattern for almost 20 days. GRT’s recent upswing faced rejection from the channel’s upper trendline, which has resulted in a 17% drop so far.
The Graph Price eyes a lower low
Since its all-time high at $2.86, the Graph price has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows. By drawing trendlines along the swing highs and swing lows, a descending parallel channel forms.
GRT’s 47% upswing between February 28 to March 3 seems to have failed to move beyond the channel’s upper trendline. This rejection has caused a critical support barrier at $1.79 to be flipped into resistance (S/R flip). Now, the Graph Price could drop 40% as it heads towards the technical formation's lower trendline.
Adding credence to this bearish outlook is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. The MACD’s 12 exponential moving average (EMA) shows signs of sliding below the 26 EMA, if completed, it represents a bearish crossover and signals a downtrend.
GRT/USDT 6-hour chart
Based on IntotheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, the aforementioned rejection has put 1,900 addresses holding nearly 34.38 million GRT at $1.79 "Out of the Money." Hence, any short-term buying pressure could be absorbed by these underwater investors who might want to break even.
To make matters worse, there is virtually no demand barrier beyond $1.69. IOMAP cohorts show that roughly 560 addresses hold nearly 5.76 million GRT here. Hence, a six-hour candlestick close below this level could spell disaster for the Graph price.
The Graph Price IOMAP chart
On the other hand, a spike in buying pressure leading to a six-hour candlestick close above $2 will invalidate the bearish outlook. In such a case, GRT could propel 45% towards its all-time high at $2.86.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
