The Graph Price Forecast: GRT edges closer to a 50% drop from a bearish pennant pattern

- The Graph price is consolidating in a pennant pattern after dropping nearly 50% between February 20 and 23.
- A breakdown of the pennant’s lower trendline at $1.46 will trigger a sell-off to $0.68.
- The presence of a 200 four-hour moving average around the $0.68 level could deter the downswing.
The Graph price saw a 190% upswing in less than 48 hours between February 10 and 12. However, GRT bulls have failed to sustain this growth, which has resulted in a pullback. Now, the indexing protocol token is stuck in a bearish pennant pattern, hinting at a 50% drop soon.
The Graph price at a make-or-break moment
The Graph price saw its price decline from $2.66 to $1.26 between February 20 and 23. This sudden drop formed the “flag pole” of the bearish pennant. However, the consolidation that followed this was a series of lower highs and higher lows, known as a “pennant.” The bearish pennant is a continuation pattern and indicates a 50% downswing, which is the flag pole’s height added to the breakout point at $1.45. This target puts GRT at $0.68.
Adding credence to this bearish thesis is the movement of 50 four-hour moving average (MA) below the 100 four-hour MA, indicating a bearish crossover. So, if the Graph price slices through the support provided by the pennant’s lower trendline and the 200 four-hour MA at $1.46, it will confirm the breakout of the bearish pennant formation. In such a case, GRT will drop 50% to hit its intended target at $0.68.
GRT/USDT 4-hour chart
However, investors need to be aware of the Tom DeMark Sequential indicator’s buy signal presented in the form of a green nine candlestick on the four-hour chart. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick upswing. Therefore, if GRT pushes past the upper trendline at $1.68, it will invalidate the bearish thesis and kickstart a 19% uptrend towards the 100 four-hour MA at $2.02.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
