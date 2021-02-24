-
Bitcoin ETFs are finally here – they are Canadian.
-
Assets under management could surge to $1 Billion in less than a week.
-
Ease of access for most investors.
-
Suitable for retirement accounts.
-
Limited trading hours a major flaw.
-
Good first step, but US may create a more flexible product.
North American investors looking for exposure to Bitcoin without actually having to buy the physical asset finally have an ETF option that can be easily purchased on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Canada leads the way
While in the US the SEC continues to grapple with ways to provide securitized exposure to Bitcoin, the Canadian authorities have leapfrogged their counterparts down south by approving two ETF products – the BTCC ETF and the EBIT ETF – both of which will provide a way to trade or invest in Bitcoin via the equity market.
Both products were released this week with BTCC attracting a massive following as it collected nearly half a billion of assets under management with many experts forecasting that it will reach $1 Billion in assets by the end of the week. The EBIT ETF has attracted less flow but has also seen a swelling of demand. The two ETF differ slightly in the composition and the net asset value.
ETFs provide ease of use and simplicity
Like ETFs the new Bitcoin ETFs provide the simplicity and ease of use to investors who do not want the inconvenience of opening a new specialized Bitcoin exchange trading account in order to invest or trade the asset. They also make it possible to invest in Bitcoin within retirement accounts without any special custodian arrangements.
Major drawback for traders
There is however one major drawback to the two offerings. The trading in both BTCC and EBIT is limited to the Toronto Stock Exchange hours of 9:30am – 4:00pm (14:30-21:00 GMT) Monday through Friday only. This is a massive problem for anyone who wants to trade the asset on a continuous basis. Bitcoin not only trades 24 hours a day, but 7 days a week in continuous loops with liquidity centers all around the globe. Furthermore it can be extraordinarily volatile during “off-market” hours occasionally rising or falling by 10% or more.
It is not inconceivable for investors in the new Bitcoin ETFs to lose 25% or more of the value of their holdings during the overnight session without any ability to exit their position. Therefore the current iteration of Bitcoin ETFs is best used for day trading purposes with traders simply going flat before the close of market each day to avoid the overnight gap risk, or to view these vehicles as very long term investment assets and ignore the massive volatility that could erase 50% or more of their value in a matter of days.
Will US produce a better product?
Ultimately, for Bitcoin ETFs to become truly compelling and useful products, the providers will need to offer full 24 hour trading in OTC exchanges so that they may closely track the price of the underlying asset and they will also need to offer a complement of option products for both speculative and hedging purposes.
For now this is a good first step towards securitizing the most popular digital asset in the world but the Canadian’s lead may evaporate if the SEC decides to green light a US Bitcoin ETF which would likely address some of the shortcomings of the new batch of products.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE recovery to $0.1 in jeopardy as massive technical and on-chain barriers surface
Dogecoin has made a shallow recovery from the dip to $0.04 on Tuesday. The 'Meme Coin' is dancing slightly above $0.5 amid the push for gains eyeing $0.1. Despite the recovery, DOGE is not out of the woods yet, especially with technical and on-chain barriers in sight.
XRP on-chain metrics scream buy as upswing to $1 looms
Ripple is nurturing an uptrend, following the recent breakdown to $0.35. The losses XRP suffered spread across the board in the market. Several tentative support levels did little to stop the sharp drop, including $0.55 and $0.4.
DOT edges closer to a 35% upswing from a broadening wedge pattern
Polkadot price has recovered from the selling frenzy and is climbing higher in hopes of establishing a new uptrend. The consolidation since the DeFi token’s all-time high at $42.39 has resulted in a descending broadening wedge pattern.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano bulls are working hard to resume the uptrend following a correction from the new yearly high at $1.21. The bullish outlook came after a triangle breakout with an 80% target of $1.72.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.