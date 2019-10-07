- Bitcoin came close to critical $7,700, as the bullish sentiments increased.
- Altcoins are a mixed picture with XRP growing strongly.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Monday. While Bitcoin is hovering close to critical support levels, some major altcoins including Ripple’s XRP are on the rise. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $214 billion from $215 billion on Sunday, while an average daily trading volume edged up to $47 billion from $43 billion the day before. Bitcoin’s market share dropped below 67.0% to 66.7% for the first time since the beginning of August.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has lost nearly 2% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $7,890 at the time of writing. The first digital coin broke below $8,000 on Sunday and extended the decline towards the intraday low at $7,768. The coin stopped within a whisker of the next critical support of $7,700, which is the lowest level of the previous week.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.7 billion, has also lost over 1% on a day-on-day basis and regained some ground since the beginning of the day. Notably, ETH/USD dropped below $170.00 and tested $168.83 during early Asian hours; however, the coin managed to recover to trade marginally above $172.00 at the time of writing.
Ripple’s XRP is the best-performing altcoin out of top-10. XRP/USD has grown by nearly 5% since this time on Sunday and touched the area above $0.2700. By the time of writing, XRP/USD retreated to $0.2684; however, the short-term trend is still bullish.
Read also: The cryptocurrency market heads to the South as Bitcoin settles below $8,000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD increasing selling activities endanger $7,700 key support
Bitcoin has remained largely unchanged over the weekend session. The minor changes that occurred were not positive and saw BTC/USD refresh losses under $8,000. Attempts to make it back above $8,000 have been unsuccessful.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips under $170 support area
Ethereum is still exploring the downside following the rejection that took place short of $180 last week. The trading over the weekend has been lethargic with the price pivotal at $170. The bears are increasing their grip on Monday with Ether exchanging hands a $169.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD shoots over 5% on Monday
Ripple is outperforming other major coins on Monday at the beginning of the European session. The crypto’s price action over the weekend has been relatively stable. XRP managed to sustain stability even as Bitcoin and Ethereum’s values thinned.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD defiant of the bear pressure, spikes 2.5% on Monday
EOS alongside Ripple are the biggest single-digit gainers across the cryptocurrency market. The two cryptos are up 2.5% and 4% respectively on the first day of trading this week. The entire market is showing bullish signs, however, the broad-based ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Back to the drawing board
Once again, Bitcoin bulls attacked critical resistance levels, and once again they failed. While bears have yet to prove their dominance with driving BTC/USD below at least $8,000, the general technical picture looks unsettling.