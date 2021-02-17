Tezos Price Forecast: XTZ targets $5.5 as technicals scream buy

Tezos price had a breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.

A key indicator has just presented a strong buy signal giving credence to the bulls.

A 4-hour candlestick close above $4.5 would confirm a bullish breakout with a target of $5.5.

Tezos price aims for a nice rebound after establishing a local bottom at $4.3. The digital asset had a healthy consolidation period from a high of $5.64 down to $3.83, after a massive 115% rally.

Tezos price can quickly jump to $5.5, supported by technicals

On the 4-hour chart, Tezos established a descending triangle pattern. It seems that Tezos price had a breakout above the key resistance of $4.5 but needs a candlestick close to confirm. The bullish price target is $5.5, a 20% move calculated by using the height of the pattern as a reference point.

XTZ/USD 4-hour chart

This outlook is supported by the TD Sequential indicator which presented a buy signal on the 9-hour chart. Additionally, Tezos price has defended the 26-EMA here several times and there is practically no resistance until the previous high of $5.64.

XTZ/USD 9-hour chart

However, if the breakout is not strong enough and Tezos gets rejected, bulls will need to hold the 26-EMA at $4.4 to avoid a major drop below $4 towards a low of $3.83 established on February 15.