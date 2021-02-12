Tezos price makes new all-time high at $4.7 but faces short-term selling pressure

Tezos price has just hit a new all-time high at $4.73 on February 12.

XTZ bulls have invalidated the two sell signals presented on the daily and 12-hour charts.

However, more sell signals are present in the short-term for Tezos.

Tezos price had a massive 18% explosion in the past 24 hours, reaching $4.73 for the first time ever. The digital asset has hit a market capitalization of over $3.5 billion, but it might need to see a pullback before another leg up.

Tezos price at risk of a short-term correction

On the 2-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal and a green ‘8’ candlestick on the 6-hour chart, which is often followed by another sell signal.

XTZ Sell Signals

The validation of the sell signals can push Tezos price down to $4.3 in the short-term, right where the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level is established. Further down, there is a key support level at $4, which coincides with the 61.8% Fib level.

XTZ/USD 6-hour chart

However, bulls can quickly invalidate the bearish outlook again by pushing Tezos price to a new high above $4.73. The bullish price targets above are located at $5.3, the 127.2% Fib. level, and up to the psychological level at $6, which converges with the 161.8% level.