Tezos price makes new all-time high at $4.7 but faces short-term selling pressure

- Tezos price has just hit a new all-time high at $4.73 on February 12.
- XTZ bulls have invalidated the two sell signals presented on the daily and 12-hour charts.
- However, more sell signals are present in the short-term for Tezos.
Tezos price had a massive 18% explosion in the past 24 hours, reaching $4.73 for the first time ever. The digital asset has hit a market capitalization of over $3.5 billion, but it might need to see a pullback before another leg up.
Tezos price at risk of a short-term correction
On the 2-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal and a green ‘8’ candlestick on the 6-hour chart, which is often followed by another sell signal.
XTZ Sell Signals
The validation of the sell signals can push Tezos price down to $4.3 in the short-term, right where the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level is established. Further down, there is a key support level at $4, which coincides with the 61.8% Fib level.
XTZ/USD 6-hour chart
However, bulls can quickly invalidate the bearish outlook again by pushing Tezos price to a new high above $4.73. The bullish price targets above are located at $5.3, the 127.2% Fib. level, and up to the psychological level at $6, which converges with the 161.8% level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
