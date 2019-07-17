- The launch on Algorand brings the number of blockchains running Tether to five.
- “Extending Tether into the Algorand ecosystem is a fantastic opportunity,” Algorand CTO.
The leading stablecoin. Tether announced on July 17 that it was going to launch on another blockchain referred to as Algorand. The launch will bring the number of blockchains Tether executes on to five. The other blockchains include Ethereum, Omni, Tron, and EOS.
“Extending Tether into the Algorand ecosystem is a fantastic opportunity for us to further contribute to blockchain interoperability and collaboration,” stated the CTO of Tether Paolo Ardoino.
Tether said in regards to the collaboration:
“Algorand is an excellent team very much aligned with ours; we are proud to take this next step with them. We are very excited about the potential this enables for other projects in the decentralized ecosystem and we eagerly await working closely with many of them in the future.”
Tether has been in existence since 2014 but started trading on cryptocurrency exchanges in February 2015. The stablecoin has been widely accepted by cryptocurrency exchanges due to its ability to remain as stable as other fiat currencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD revives the uptrend – Steps above $9,500
BTC/USD trading pair appears to have found support above $9,000. A rebound from the support has pulled above $9,500 amid a building bullish momentum across the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD defends falling wedge support; breakout still lingers
Ripple continued to press against key support areas yesterday. The downside momentum was augmented by the broad-based selling pressure in the market. As discussed yesterday, the upside was capped at $0.32 while XRP/USD sustained above $0.30.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaks trendline resistance
Litecoin has is reacting in the same way as other cryptos in the wake of the acute losses recorded yesterday. LTC/USD extended the losses below $100 which further squeeze through the next target.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD edges its way towards $300
Bitcoin Cash is revamping the uptrend after falling victim to selling pressure for the second time in the same week. The initial drop towards the end of the last week culminated in a dive under $300 on Monday this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.