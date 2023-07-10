- XRP Network noted an uptick in mentions on social media platforms in the early hours of Monday.
- Typically, an increase in discussions of an asset when its price is in a downtrend signals a bullish trend reversal.
- XRP price is poised for recovery, eyeing the 50% Fibonacci level at $0.4971.
XRP is in the spotlight once again as the community awaits a verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The token noted a spike in its social dominance, an on-chain metric used to measure the mentions of an asset across social media platforms like Twitter.
Typically, this is considered a sign of a recovery, which would mean thatand XRP price is likely to wipe out its losses from June 2023.
Also read: Veteran trader Peter Brandt calls Binance ‘scam of the decade’ as Bitcoin, Ethereum trade at discount
XRP network gears up for recovery with bullish on-chain metrics
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, the altcoin XRP observed an increase in its social dominance. Social dominance shows the share of discussions in crypto media, associated with XRP. Santiment builds this metric on top of social data, gathered from different social media platforms.
XRP social dominance
In the early hours of Monday, there was a significant uptick, despite the XRP price decline. Experts at Santiment believe that the probability of recovery in XRP price increases with the rise in social dominance.
As seen in the chart above, the spike in social dominance is the largest increase since May, and XRP prices are likely to rally in the short term.
There is a higher probability of XRP price recovering from the decline in June 2023. XRP price declined nearly 20% in mid-June, plummeting from $0.5647 to $0.4567 within a week.
XRP/USDT one-day price chart on Binance
A recovery in XRP price is likely to push the altcoin to its July 2 high of $0.4971, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the March 29 peak of $0.5840 to the May 8 low of $0.4102.
It remains to be seen whether XRP price will recover from the recent losses. XRP holders are awaiting an outcome in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Why are the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple litigating?
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought charges against Ripple and its executives alleging that the cross-border payment settlement firm raised more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. Ripple argues that XRP should not be treated as a security or an investment contract, just like the SEC looks at Bitcoin or Ethereum, citing views from former SEC Director of Corporation Finance William Hinman.
When did the SEC vs. Ripple court case start?
The SEC charges were made public in December 2020. The long-running litigation, presided by Judge Analisa Torres, seems to be close to its end as both parties fail to reach an agreement.
What are the effects on XRP price?
Ripple is the largest holder of the altcoin XRP. The SEC’s charges against Ripple resulted in a mass delisting of XRP across crypto exchange platforms and a sharp decline in the token’s value, which used to be the third crypto asset by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ethereum. A positive outcome for Ripple in its case against the SEC would benefit XRP’s price, while a SEC win is likely to weigh further on the asset, experts say.
Which implications could the ruling have on the overall crypto industry?
The final verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is the most highly anticipated in the crypto ecosystem. The lawsuit is expected to set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. A ruling in favor of the SEC would most likely bring further regulation to the sector as it would classify most tokens as securities. On the contrary, Ripple’s win would be interpreted as a validation of the crypto markets and could boost investors' confidence if current legal uncertainties surrounding digital assets in the US are solved.
What about secondary sales of XRP among traders?
The ruling may also include views over XRP secondary sales, which directly affects investors who trade XRP on cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Pro-Ripple attorney John Deaton, who filed an amicus brief in the SEC vs. Ripple case, suggests this matter is likely to be addressed. A ruling stating that secondary sales don't qualify as securities, contrary to what the SEC claims, is likely to be beneficial for XRP.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin ETFs are not a winner take all, experts say, as influence on crypto exhausts
Bitcoin price is down to $30,200 amid the dissipating influence of the spot BTC ETF mania on cryptocurrencies. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently rooted for Bitcoin as an international asset committed to digitizing gold. As the ETF euphoria’s influence on BTC and crypto wanes, experts have explained why the winner matters.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes after many months of waiting with no significant development from the overseeing Judge Analisa Torres.
Fantom trading volume falls 20% as Multichain hackers leverage FTM tokens in a new attack on Twitter
Fantom (FTM) trading volume depicts a spooked market, falling in double-digit percentages as Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) span the FTM market. The skepticism comes after the infamous Multichain hackers leveraged the Fantom protocol in their latest venture to dupe the market.
Gas tokens, Web3 infrastructure warns against interacting with strange tokens amid Multichain exploit delirium
Gas tokens have become the new loophole that hackers exploit to steal money from unsuspecting token holders. The discovery aligns with the recent attack on cross-chain router Multichain.org which saw the threat actors make away with upwards of $130 million in user-supplied tokens.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.