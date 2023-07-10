Share:

XRP Network noted an uptick in mentions on social media platforms in the early hours of Monday.

Typically, an increase in discussions of an asset when its price is in a downtrend signals a bullish trend reversal.

XRP price is poised for recovery, eyeing the 50% Fibonacci level at $0.4971.

XRP is in the spotlight once again as the community awaits a verdict in the SEC vs. Ripple case. The token noted a spike in its social dominance, an on-chain metric used to measure the mentions of an asset across social media platforms like Twitter.

Typically, this is considered a sign of a recovery, which would mean thatand XRP price is likely to wipe out its losses from June 2023.

Also read: Veteran trader Peter Brandt calls Binance ‘scam of the decade’ as Bitcoin, Ethereum trade at discount

XRP network gears up for recovery with bullish on-chain metrics

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, the altcoin XRP observed an increase in its social dominance. Social dominance shows the share of discussions in crypto media, associated with XRP. Santiment builds this metric on top of social data, gathered from different social media platforms.

XRP social dominance

In the early hours of Monday, there was a significant uptick, despite the XRP price decline. Experts at Santiment believe that the probability of recovery in XRP price increases with the rise in social dominance.

As seen in the chart above, the spike in social dominance is the largest increase since May, and XRP prices are likely to rally in the short term.

There is a higher probability of XRP price recovering from the decline in June 2023. XRP price declined nearly 20% in mid-June, plummeting from $0.5647 to $0.4567 within a week.

XRP/USDT one-day price chart on Binance

A recovery in XRP price is likely to push the altcoin to its July 2 high of $0.4971, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the March 29 peak of $0.5840 to the May 8 low of $0.4102.

It remains to be seen whether XRP price will recover from the recent losses. XRP holders are awaiting an outcome in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.