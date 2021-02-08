Breaking: Tesla invests $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and expects to accept it as a form of payment soon

- Tesla has stated that it expects to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment in the near future.
- Tesla has invested an aggregate of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, according to its annual report.
According to an official annual report Form 10-K from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla has invested an aggregate of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and expects to accept the digital asset as a payment option in the near future.
In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to provide us with more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity. As part of the policy, which was duly approved by the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors, we may invest a portion of such cash in certain alternative reserve assets including digital assets, gold bullion, gold exchange-traded funds and other assets as specified in the future. Thereafter, we invested an aggregate $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.
