Terra Virtua migrates from Ethereum to Polygon to reduce energy consumption by over 99%

- Terra Virtua has made the decision to move from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon, citing sustainability as the main factor.
- The switch to Polygon may reduce the energy consumption of producing one NFT by 99%.
- MATIC appears to be ready for a 20% move following its consolidation.
Non-fungible token (NFT) platform Terra Virtua has decided to move from the Ethereum blockchain to the Polygon network to become more environmentally friendly.
Terra Virtua to become more sustainable
Terra Virtua claims that the network would allow the ecosystem to reduce energy consumption used to create an NFT by more than 99%.
Any digital collectibles that were not sold on the Ethereum blockchain would also be reminted and moved to Polygon. Terra Virtua believes that sustainability “should not have to pay the price” for the technology, and it hopes to limit its impact on the environment.
This move will take the NFT platform out of beta testing, and the project aims to form licensing partnerships with global entities in the future.
Currently, the platform is offline due to a site-wide upgrade, and users will have until August 22 to purchase NFTs that were minted on the Ethereum blockchain.
Polygon price sets sights on 20% move
Polygon price has recovered by over 133% since its low on July 20 at $0.61. On the 12-hour chart, MATIC has formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting that the altcoin has potential for a rally.
Having sliced above the neckline of the governing technical pattern at $1.18, coinciding with the 27.2% Fibonacci extension level, Polygon opened up the possibility of a 47% surge given by the prevailing chart pattern.
Currently, MATIC appears to have lost a bit of steam, but it continues to tread above $1.18, which indicates that the bullish target remains on the radar.
Should Polygon price climb above the next level of resistance at the 50% Fibonacci extension level at $1.65, corresponding to the breakout line from the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI), this would serve as a foothold for MATIC to reach its inverse head-and-shoulders target at $1.73.
MATIC/USDT 12-hour chart
However, should buying pressure subside, the first line of defense for Polygon price appears to be at the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level at $1.40, then the 20 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.32.
A spike in selling pressure may see Polygon price fall further to reach the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $1.27 before slumping lower to the neckline at $1.18.
Investors should note that if Polygon price falls below the neckline of the chart pattern, the bullish outlook for MATIC would then be voided.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink adoption takes another step forward as LINK price eyes 20% upswing
Chainlink price has been on a steady uptrend but faced selling pressure as it approached a stiff resistance level on August 16. While a minor retracement might arrive shortly, LINK looks bullish and ready to conquer the immediate barrier.
Terra Virtua migrates from ETH to Polygon to reduce energy consumption by over 99%
Terra Virtua has made the decision to move from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon, citing sustainability as the main factor. The switch to Polygon may reduce the energy consumption of producing one NFT by 99%.
Axie Infinity protocol revenue continues to beat Ethereum
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
Fitch warns El Salvador Bitcoin law could pose significant risks to financial sector
Fitch Ratings highlighted that there are certain risks associated with the El Salvador Bitcoin legislation. The credit rating agency suggested that firms would either need to hold their BTC or quickly sell the digital asset to avoid price risk.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.