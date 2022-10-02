- Terra price action is currently at the point of undergoing firm rejection.
- LUNA price action continuous consolidation, set for a breakout.
- Expect a drop to the downside as bulls are set to get flushed.
Terra (LUNA) price action has slightly recovered after the second negative print on its weekly performance in a row. The Barr looks to be set at $0.000306 as a cap to the upside for now and is currently handing bulls a strong rejection. As price action consolidates with a thinner and smaller difference between high and low, expect a decrease towards $0.000228.
LUNA price sees bears playing poker and winning the River
Terra price action is on the cusp of booking small gains for the week as Sunday starts to unwind and nears its closing bell for cryptocurrencies. Once the ASIA PAC session takes over, this volatile week is finally set to end. Seeing the firm rejection that looks to remain unchallenged for the week, expect a sharp decline once the break happens somewhere next week.
LUNA price thus sees bulls losing the poker game this week as the turn and the river are showing good cards for bears and possibly even a royal flush that will see bulls folding and losing the big time. This should come as no surprise, seeing the huge tail risks reemerging after several speeches from Putin that only see war rhetoric to the West escalate further and set forward the use of nuclear weapons at any moment. The risk to the downside will be an implosion towards $0.000228, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
LUNA/USD Weekly chart
Seeing that there have or were or are some bullish movements during the week in challenging times could point to bulls venturing into a long position that resembles Indiana Jones in the Temple of Doom opening scene when he tries to steal the golden statue and next run through the catacombs with a massive stone ball rolling after him. Should bulls be able to avoid that last part, expect to see a steep reaction that could rechallenge $0.000552, or the 78.6% Fibonacci level. Expect to see some quick profit at $0.000383 at the 50% Fibonacci level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
