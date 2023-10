In the dire case, the load-shedding exercise could continue to the confluence between the midline of the channel and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $38.16. Such a move would constitute a 40% fall below current levels.

With this, Tellor price could still extend a neck higher, clearing the immediate hurdle at $66.95. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extrapolate for TRB to reclaim its intra-day high of $79.00, approximately 30% above current levels.

Tellor (TRB) price has outperformed the cryptocurrency market this weekend, recording a 30% surge. Based on technical indicators, the rally may not be over seeing as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains northbound while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains in the positive territory.

$TRB Literally printing over night. Again 5/5 trades on this coin went perfectly as predicted, it’s pretty funny how it always go to my tp… 25% up from my entry, looking at that pump I think that my tp were a little bit conservative Crazy coin but the most important thing… https://t.co/UE5CrJ8vBY pic.twitter.com/8jLjcrVomH

Tellor (TRB) price has broken out of leash after almost three weeks of confinement within a bearish technical formation. While perpetual traders anticipated the move, the surge caught some of them, causing a reevaluation of take-profit levels.

