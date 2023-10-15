- Tellor price is up 30% in the last 24 hours, 35% high after breaking out from a bearish chart pattern.
- TRB could extend 10% to clear the immediate resistance at $66.95.
- The bullish outlook would be invalidated once the altcoin records a daily candlestick close below the $45.47 support level.
Tellor (TRB) price has broken out of leash after almost three weeks of confinement within a bearish technical formation. While perpetual traders anticipated the move, the surge caught some of them, causing a reevaluation of take-profit levels.
$TRB Literally printing over night.— Kaz The Shadow (@KazTheShadow) October 15, 2023
Again 5/5 trades on this coin went perfectly as predicted, it’s pretty funny how it always go to my tp…
25% up from my entry, looking at that pump I think that my tp were a little bit conservative
Crazy coin but the most important thing… https://t.co/UE5CrJ8vBY pic.twitter.com/8jLjcrVomH
Also Read: Best period to invest in altcoins is 6-10 months prior to the Bitcoin halving, that's now; analyst says
Tellor price breakout makes traders' take profits appear a bit too conservative
Tellor (TRB) price has outperformed the cryptocurrency market this weekend, recording a 30% surge. Based on technical indicators, the rally may not be over seeing as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains northbound while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains in the positive territory.
With this, Tellor price could still extend a neck higher, clearing the immediate hurdle at $66.95. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extrapolate for TRB to reclaim its intra-day high of $79.00, approximately 30% above current levels.
TRB/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if profit takers join the bears’ camp, Tellor price could pull south, potentially dipping into the demand zone extending from $49.09 to $45.21. A decisive candlestick close below this level would invalidate the current bullish outlook.
In the dire case, the load-shedding exercise could continue to the confluence between the midline of the channel and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $38.16. Such a move would constitute a 40% fall below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
