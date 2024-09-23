Crypto Today: Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin and XRP as BlackRock files to reduce Bitcoin ETF withdrawal time

Bitcoin's price corrected toward $63,000, Ethereum targets $2,817 resistance, XRP needs investors to stage buying momentum.

The crypto market is set for over $600 million worth of token unlocks within the next two weeks.

BlackRock filed an amendment to reduce withdrawal time for its spot Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates

Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $64,500 on Monday for the first time in nearly a month before seeing a slight correction. The largest asset by market capitalization trades just above $63,000 at the time of writing. Bitcoin could extend its gains to $65,378 if it sustains its move above the $62,000 psychological level.

Ethereum (ETH) has continued to outperform Bitcoin since the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to cut rates. The top altcoin broke a key rectangle's resistance at $2,595 and is trading around $2,650, up 3.5% on the day. As a result, $2,595 now serves as support, and ETH could rally to $2,817 if the new support level is maintained.

Ripple's XRP trades around $0.588 at press time after failing to sustain a move above the $0.60 psychological level over the weekend. XRP may retest its daily resistance at $0.626 if investors restage their buying momentum.

ETH/BTC/XRP/USDT 1-hour chart

Market updates

The crypto market will witness over $600 million in token unlocks from several top projects within the next two weeks, per token analytics platform Token Unlocks data.

Token unlocks can lead to price declines in cryptocurrencies if demand fails to catch up with the new supply.

The unlock value for this week is roughly ~$48 million, led by VENOM, Yield Guild Games (YGG) and tokens from the recently formed Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) — Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNet (AGIX). Next week's unlocks are heavier, with SUI, Solana (SOL), Worldcoin (WLD), Immutable X (IMX) and Zetachain (ZETA) expecting a supply increase worth about $568 million.

In other news, DefiLlama founder @Oxngmi said in an X post on Monday that Coinbase's recently launched wrapped Bitcoin token cbBTC is "way below standard in terms of transparency." He explained that DefiLlama hasn't listed cbBTC because Coinbase has failed to provide users a Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) to check if the issued tokens are backed.

this tbh, almost every single bridge (including WBTC) provides a Proof of Reserves so you can check that the issued coins are backed



But Coinbase doesn't, cbBTC is way below the standard in terms of transparency https://t.co/JhnXeZkgor — 0xngmi (@0xngmi) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile, BlackRock filed an amendment with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to adjust withdrawal times for its spot Bitcoin ETF. The amended filing required its custodian, Coinbase, to process BTC withdrawals to a public blockchain address within 12 hours of request. This follows the SEC's approval for Nasdaq to list options on BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF.

Additionally, crypto ETFs saw a combined net flow of $321 million last week, with Bitcoin ETFs recording $284 million in net inflows.

Category of the day: Artificial Intelligence tokens

Artificial Intelligence tokens: Coingecko