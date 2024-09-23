- Bitcoin price halts the recent positive movement, holds above key psychological level of $62,000.
- On-chain data suggest neutral sentiment among BTC’s traders.
- US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows experienced a slight decline week-on-week.
Bitcoin (BTC) halts the recent positive movement and stabilizes above its key psychological level of $62,000 on Monday after a nearly 7.5% rise last week. On-chain data hints at a neutral sentiment among BTC’s traders at a rally in Bitcoin's price as more traders bet on the asset's rise. However, the US spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) experienced a slight decline in inflows week-on-week.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin EFTs saw a mild decrease in inflows last week
- Institutional flows saw a mild decrease in inflows last week compared to the previous. According to Coinglass data, the inflow into US spot Bitcoin ETFs decreased slightly from $403.90 million to $397.20 million from the second to the third week of September. This 1.66% fall is small compared to the total Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which total $50.68 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
Bitcoin ETF AUM chart
- Coinglass’s Bitcoin long-to-short ratio also stands at 1.0, signaling a neutral sentiment among investors. This ratio reflects bullish sentiment in the market when it is above 1, suggesting that more traders anticipate the asset’s price to rise. The contrary occurs if it is below 1.
Bitcoin long-to-short chart
- Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, an on-chain Data and Analytics company, posted on Twitter, “Bitcoin hashrate dominance is shifting to US mining companies.” Mr Ju also said, “Chinese mining pools operate 55% of the network, while US pools manage 40%.”This shift in Bitcoin hashrate could be a positive sign for Bitcoin as US pools primarily cater to institutional miners in America. In contrast, Chinese pools support relatively smaller miners in Asia.
BTC Mining Pool Hashrate chart
Technical analysis: Bitcoin eyes for $65,000 mark
Bitcoin broke above an ascending trendline and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average at $61,000 on Wednesday and rose 3% in the next four days. BTC’s price halted the recent rally over the weekend but has managed to hold its key psychological level of $62,000. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around the $63,340 level.
If the psychological support of $62,000 continues to hold, BTC could continue its upward move and retest its daily resistance level at $65,379.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator supports Bitcoin’s rise, signaling a bullish crossover on the daily chart. The MACD line (blue line) moved above the signal line (yellow line), giving a buy signal on September 12. However, histogram bars, even if in the green above the neutral line zero, are receding, suggesting that upward momentum is fading.
Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is edging lower near the 60 level, reflecting the decrease in the bullish momentum.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if Bitcoin fails to find support at around $62,000 and declines to close below its September 17 low of $57,610, it could extend the decline by 3% to retest its daily support of around $56,000.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
