Synthetix price shows continued strength as SNX supply on exchanges drops

- Synthetix supply on exchanges declined to 2.59% on Monday, likely reducing selling pressure on SNX.
- SNX price rallied nearly 12% in the past week.
- The Synthetix ecosystem has updates lined up for the entire stack of the protocol.
Synthetix, a decentralized asset issuance protocol, is used for staking rewards and community voting. The token yielded nearly 17% weekly gains for holders, and on-chain metrics point to a continued bullish outlook for SNX.
Also read: Pro-XRP attorney slams former SEC Chair, XRP price plummets in market wide crash
Retail traders buy SNX, whales sell it
Based on data from on-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, retail investors are buying SNX tokens when the token’s supply on exchanges has declined and remains at low levels. The combination of these two factors is generally bullish for the asset’s price as it implies reduced selling pressure across crypto exchange platforms.
Investors who hold between 100 and 1,000 SNX tokens, and between 1,000 and 10,000 SNX tokens, have consistently added to their portfolios since November 20. In the same timeframe, large wallet holders (with 10,000 to 100,000 SNX, and with 100,000 to 1 million SNX) have sold their holdings, reducing their exposure to the asset.
The accumulation by the smaller retail cohort supports the theory of consistent SNX price gains. In a retail driven rally, typically, gains are likely sustainable.
SNX holdings of different cohorts. Source: Santiment
Synthetix’s supply on exhanges has remained at low levels for the last four months. However, it has declined from 2.92% on November 20 to 2.59% on Monday. SNX price rallied alongside dwindling exchange supply.
SNX Supply on exchanges (as % of total supply) and price. Source: Santiment
Updates lined up in SNX ecosystem
There are several upgrades lined up for the entire stack of Synthetix protocol. Synthetix V3 is launching on Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain in an attempt to expand the chain. The Synthetix team is working on a new frontend for launching on Base, with the objective to compete with the trading experience for users on centralized exchanges.
Half of the revenue generated on Synthetix after its rollout on the Base chain will be distributed to SNX holders through a buy-and-burn mechanism. In the past 90 days, the protocol has collected $8.2 million in fees.
At the time of writing, SNX price is $4.537, up nearly 4% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price crashes 7.7% in Asian session, sets off $200 million in liquidations
Bitcoin price saw a sudden selling pressure early in the Asian session on December 11. This move comes after BTC set up a new yearly high at $44,700 on December 8. The sudden move to the downside has liquidated more than $200 million in positions.
Ripple plunges alongside altcoins in marketwide crash, Galaxy CEO admits XRP Army is real
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is in headlines again as pro-XRP attorney John Deaton criticizes former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for his comments on the court ruling. Clayton believes the initial issuance of XRP tokens was a securities transaction in the capital raising phase.
Solana continues to see inflows from the Ethereum chain, SOL price sustains above $72
Solana has captivated market participants' attention and attracted capital inflows from the Ethereum chain. SOL is making headlines for airdrops in the Solana ecosystem and the token has yielded double-digit gains for holders in the past week.
MATIC price could face selling pressure from mounting inflow to exchanges
Polygon’s native token MATIC is likely to succumb to selling pressure from rising inflow of the asset to exchanges. Large wallet investors are sending MATIC to Binance and Coinbase, increasing the selling pressure on the asset.
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.