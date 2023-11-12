- Ripple’s programmatic sales of XRP are making headlines again with pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s criticism of former SEC Chair’s comments.
- Galaxy CEO Michael Novogratz acknowledged in an interview that the XRP Army is real and its role in the lawsuit.
- XRP price nosedived nearly 6% in the past day, alongside other altcoins in a marketwide correction.
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is making headlines again as pro-XRP attorney John Deaton criticizes former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for his comments on the court ruling. Clayton believes that the initial issuance of XRP tokens was a securities transaction in the capital raising phase. This is where Attorney Deaton disagrees with Clayton.
XRP price declined in the past 24 hours as cryptocurrencies suffered a market wide correction in response to Bitcoin’s price drop.
Daily Digest Market Movers: SEC v. Ripple lawsuit update, Galaxy CEO comments on XRP Army
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit raised questions about the programmatic sales of XRP tokens by Ripple’s executives. While XRP holders and legal expert John Deaton believe that the token sale by Ripple executives did not constitute securities transactions, former SEC Chair Clayton argues otherwise.
Legal expert John Deaton responded to Clayton’s comments and said he would like to be on a panel with the former SEC Chair. Deaton argues that there are no similar cases like SEC v. Ripple.
Oh how I would love to be on a panel discussion with Clayton. First of all, he’s misrepresenting the truth - as usual. There are no other cases with similar facts that found otherwise at summary judgment. Period. The judge in LBRY said his decision didn’t apply to secondary… https://t.co/TtBJ7j9WvQ— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) December 9, 2023
Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital told Real Vision’s Raoul Pal that he acknowledges the XRP Army and believes they are real. Attorney Deaton supported Novogratz’s comments and acknowledged the role of the XRP Army in Ripple’s partial victory.
No one could argue @novogratz is wrong about the #XRPArmy being real. There were TWO THOUSAND EXHIBITS entered as evidence in the @Ripple case. In her decision, Judge Torres cited only a couple dozen of those exhibits. #XRPHolder Affidavits made the cut.— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) December 10, 2023
It all began with the… https://t.co/ctpmG7w0rI
The XRP Army’s affidavits submitted by XRP holders played an instrumental role in Judge Torres’ decision, a partial victory for the cross-border remittance firm.
Technical Analysis: XRP price crashes alongside altcoins
XRP price declined from $0.6990 on December 9 to $0.6010, early on Monday as Bitcoin crashed and altcoins suffered a market wide correction. XRP price recently hit a local top of $0.7500 on November 13, since then the altcoin suffered a 20% drop.
XRP price is likely to attempt a recovery to $0.6820, the 50% Fibonacci level of the decline from the July 13 top of $0.9413 to the August 17 low of $0.4237.
The altcoin is currently trading above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5583. XRP price is likely to attempt a recovery in response to bullish developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.6248 on Binance. The altcoin’s price dropped nearly 6% in the past 24 hours.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
