- Sushi price is bounded inside an ascending wedge on the 4-hour chart.
- Technical indicators suggest the digital asset is ready for a breakout towards $4.3.
Sushi has been trading inside a robust daily uptrend for the past few weeks and continues trending higher as the entire cryptocurrency market has recovered from the most recent dip. The digital asset faces one last resistance level at $2.8 before a massive price explosion.
Sushi price needs to crack $2.8 to reach $4.3
The ascending wedge pattern formed on the 4-hour chart is on the verge of a breakout. The upper trendline resistance level is located at $2.8 and the current price is at $2.74, right below it.
SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above this critical resistance level would quickly drive Sushi price towards a target of $4.3 in the long-term. However, there is one concerning sign in the short-term that could affect this outlook.
SUSHI/USD 15-minutes chart
On the 15-minutes chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal which has been extremely accurate on the past few calls. Validation of the signal could push Sushi price towards the lower trendline of the pattern at $2.3. A breakdown below this point can push SUSHI to a price target of $1 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin’s corrective period may last until January 2021 as BTC whales continue to realize profits
Bitcoin has recently reclaimed the position above $19,000 and even extended the price action towards $19,500. However, a reversal seems imminent according to key on-chain metrics, which call for caution in the coming few weeks.
XRP slices through critical support barrier, $0.33 in sight
Ripple's XRP is losing ground rapidly. The third-largest coin lost over $6 billion of its value in the past 24 hours as the selling pressure has been building since the past weekend.
ADA on the cusp of a reversal to $0.13
Cardano has recovered considerably from the December low formed at $0.13. The gradual return of the bulls, however, seems to have stalled at $0.15. Hence, a correction seems to be building momentum with the downside eyeing $0.13.
BNT skyrockets on Coinbase Pro listing, bulls eye $2
Bancor (BNT) sits in 93rd place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The token behind the on-chain liquidity protocol has a market capitalization of $120 million and an average daily trading volume of $91 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.