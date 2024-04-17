- BytePlus, the technology arm of ByteDance, will bring its services to Web3 through the Sui blockchain.
- Sui and BytePlus' partnership could give rise to innovative Web3 gaming and social apps.
- SUI has risen nearly 12% after the partnership announcement.
Sui's (SUI) price soared nearly 12% on Wednesday amid the wider crypto market dump. Sui's growth follows the announcement of a partnership between its parent company, Mysten Labs, and BytePlus, the enterprise technology arm of ByteDance, the company behind TikTok US.
Also read: SUI TVL reaches all-time high above $720 million as markets anticipate Sui Basecamp
Sui Network to benefit from BytePlus technology
Sui announced in a blog post on Wednesday that its partnership with BytePlus would bring many of the latter's services and tools to web3 gaming and social platforms. The partnership, first revealed at Sui Connect Dubai by Eman Abio, Sui co-founder and Long Li BytePlus Regional Manager, will lead to "innovative new services and apps" within the Sui ecosystem, said Sui.
In an X post, the Layer 1 blockchain said, "BytePlus will explore data warehousing, content recommendation, content generation, and augmented reality in Web3 game platforms and socialFi projects in collaboration with MystenLabs."
Read more: Sui price extends losses, shrugging off creator's venture into Web3 gaming
Sui claims that its features of zkLogin, sponsored transactions, and a unique NFT technology combined with BytePlus' features such as ByteHouse, BytePlus Effects, and BytePlus Recommend, "could power groundbreaking new social apps (...) and increase exposure to key customers and partners including large game development companies."
Following the partnership announcement, the price of SUI soared 12% to reach $1.35 on Wednesday. The partnership may have influenced 435 smart money wallets to accumulate huge amounts of SUI, according to Scopescan.
Also read: SUI price could record a new peak as SUI incentivizes community access program
This comes on the heels of the Sui Basecamp event on April 10 and 11, where the Sui community discussed the Layer Blockchain's future.
Sui had also seen Hong Kong-based First Digital Trust expand its FDUSD stablecoin to its network earlier in the month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lido DAO announces new phase on Ethereum with Simple DVT module
Lido DAO voted on the deployment of the Simple DVT module nearly six months ago, it is ready for mainnet as of April 17. Simple DVT helps to make Lido’s technology accessible to more users. LDO price is down nearly 3% in the past day.
New altcoins crash and burn, but this altcoin shows strength Premium
Binance Coin price shows a bullish pennant continuation pattern. BNB could range between the $600 to $526 levels until the skies clear out for Bitcoin. The altcoin could see a massive gain with the upcoming BEP-336 upgrade.
Cronos price fails to recover despite network upgrade
Cronos (CRO) is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chain in the Cosmos ecosystem. A mainnet upgrade was completed early on Wednesday and the asset’s price declined nearly 2% in the past 24 hours.
XRP tests $0.50 resistance after Ripple CLO says pretrial conference with SEC did not take place
XRP is stuck below $0.50 resistance after failing to close above this level since Monday. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said late Tuesday there was no pretrial conference since the SEC dropped charges against executives.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.