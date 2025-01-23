- Sui’s price closes below its ascending trendline, indicating a correction ahead.
- The technical outlook suggests a pullback as momentum indicators show signs of weakness.
- Coinglass data shows that SUI’s long-to-short ratio reached the lowest level in over a month, reflecting a bearish sentiment.
Sui (SUI) price extends its decline, trading below $4.37 on Thursday after rejecting from its ascending trendline in the previous day. Coinglass data shows that SUI’s long-to-short ratio reached the lowest level in over a month, reflecting a bearish sentiment. Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a correction as momentum indicators show weakness, projecting a 30% crash ahead.
Sui price action shows signs of weakness
Sui’s price broke below the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple daily close levels since November 26) on Sunday; however, it recovered slightly to retest the broken trendline on Tuesday and got rejected. A break below, retest and then rejection from the ascending trendline indicates the change in market structure from bullish to bearish. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues to trade down around $4.37.
If SUI continues its pullback, it could extend the decline by 14% from its current levels to retest its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.75. A successful close below could extend an additional decline to test its next support level at $2.96, crashing 30% from its current level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 45, below its neutral level of 50 and points downwards, indicating strong bearish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bearish crossover on a daily basis. Moreover, it also shows rising red histogram bars below the neutral line zero, suggesting that the Sui price could experience downward momentum.
SUI/USDT daily chart
Another bearish sign is Coinglass’s Sui long-to-short ratio, which reads 0.79, the lowest level in over a month. This ratio below one reflects bearish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the Sui price to fall.
Sui long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
