Crypto stablecoin legislation advances, but Democrats say Trump’s USD1 raises red flags

- The US Congress began reviewing a Crypto Stablecoin bill on Wednesday.
- This comes a week after Trump-backed WLFI announced the launch of its USD1 Stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar.
- Despite concerns, the House Financial Services Committee voted to recommend the crypto stablecoin bill for full legislative process.
The U.S. Congress took a major step toward crypto regulation on Wednesday, reviewing a stablecoin bill amid growing private sector.
Crypto stablecoin legislation advances, Trump’s USD1 poses major risks
The U.S. Congress has taken a significant step toward stablecoin regulation, as lawmakers on Wednesday reviewed a proposed crypto stablecoin bill.
The legislative process comes just weeks after Trump-backed Web3 Liberty Financial Initiative (WLFI) announced the launch of its USD1 stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar on March 25.
Democrat lawmakers voiced skepticism over Trump’s affiliation with USD1, citing potential risks to financial stability and regulatory oversight particularly due to the President’s immunity powers.
Trump-backed WLFI Mints USD1 Stablecoin on Binance and Ethereum, March 4, 2025 | Source: Lookonchain
According to Reuters’ reports, some committee members also raised questions about the implications of a politically affiliated stablecoin gaining mainstream adoption.
Critics argue that without stringent federal oversight, stablecoins like USD1 could pose systemic risks or be exploited for political and financial leverage.
With the bill now progressing through Congress, the debate over stablecoin regulations is set to intensify.
Industry stakeholders will closely monitor how lawmakers address concerns surrounding transparency, compliance, and the intersection of digital assets with political influence.
Meanwhile Binance, the world’s largest exchange has delisted Tether (USDT) stablecoin for customers residing within the European Union in compliance with new MiCA laws.
Total Stablecoin Market Cap | Source: Coingecko
While Stablecoins continue to make headlines, markets have not shown any outlier movements on Thursday.
According to Coingecko data, the total stablecoin market cap stands at $238 billion with a mild 0.1% uptick in the last 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Bearish technicals, on-chain indicators signal 68% potential crash
XRP faces increasing bearish sentiment from macro, micro and fundamental factors in April. Weak on-chain indicators ranging from network growth, total supply and active addresses reinforce an impending crash.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Tariff volatility sweeps over $200 billion from crypto markets
Bitcoin price hovers around $83,000 on Thursday after it failed to close above the $85,000 resistance level the previous day. Volatility fueled by Trump’s tariffs swept $200 billion from total market capitalization, liquidating over $178 million in BTC.
SOL is the winner as Solana chain turns into battleground for meme coin launchpad and DEX
Solana (SOL) gains nearly 2% in the last 24 hours and trades at 118.28 at the time of writing on Thursday. A Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and a meme coin launchpad built on the Solana blockchain have waged a war for users and compete for the trade volume on the chain.
Shibarium, built for the Shiba Inu blockchain, reaches 1 billion in transactions in 18 months after its launch
Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, reaches 1 billion transactions 18 months after its launch. This milestone reflects growing adoption and Shibarium’s robust performance.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.