- The crypto market will experience a new cliff unlock supply injection next week worth $164.2 million.
- SUI and Optimism will witness the highest unlock event worth more than $50 million and $40 million, respectively.
- Ethena, DYDX, YGG and PRIME are also set for unlocks above $4 million each.
SUI and Optimism (OP) rallied on Friday, with gains of over 20% and 8%, respectively. However, they risk a correction next week due to high unlock events.
Crypto market ready for $164 million supply injection
The crypto market will witness another round of heavy token unlocks next week, with $164.2 million of cliff unlocks entering into the circulating supply of several top altcoins, per crypto intelligence firm Token Unlocks.
Cliff unlocks occur when team members, VCs, advisors or community members receive a large portion of previously locked tokens. The injection of new supply into circulation often causes downward pressure in prices if there isn't an equivalent increase in demand or liquidity to soak up the selling pressure.
SUI will witness the highest unlock next week, releasing tokens worth 2.47% of its circulating supply — $54.6 million — into circulation. This will bring its total unlock to 25.9%, with an overhang of 74.1% still lurking. SUI has soared over 20% in the past 24 hours alongside other cryptocurrencies.
Optimism (OP) comes next with unlocks worth about $47.3 million, which accounts for 2.64% of its circulating supply. This will bring its total unlock to 28%, with 72% of supply yet to enter circulation. OP is up over 8% on Friday.
Zetachain (ZETA) will unlock 15.7% of its circulating supply worth over $30 million, taking its unlock count to 16.2%. ZETA surged over 14% in the past 24 hours.
Other notable unlock events next week include DYDX, YGG, Echelon Prime (PRIME) and Ethena (ENA), with unlocks worth $9.4 million, $5.7 million, $4.9 million and $4.78 million, respectively.
Weekly token unlocks
Investors should consider these unlocks and their implications on price performance before making investment decisions. Some investors believe unlocks are bullish in the long run, but prices have yet to align with that belief.
"The last major token unlock we saw was with Arbitrum, and it's been struggling ever since, hitting all-time lows. This could be a warning sign for other tokens with upcoming unlocks," wrote Token Unlocks.
While the unlock may appear bearish, the general demand seen in the crypto market on Friday and increasing stablecoin inflows could help prices withstand the new supply pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Justin Sun's Tron-based stablecoin USDD spark concerns after $732 million Bitcoin withdrawal from reserve
TRON's DAO, which oversees the USDD stablecoin reserve, sparked fears among investors on Wednesday after withdrawing 12,000 Bitcoin valued at $732 million from its reserve pool. The move fueled concerns about the decentralization of USDD.
Altcoins NEAR, IMMUTABLE, AVAX rallies amid market downturn
Avalanche (AVAX), ImmutableX (IMX) and Near Protocol (NEAR) tokens rallied on Thursday as all three networks appeared to have experienced positive investor sentiments. AVAX and IMX are currently up 4.2% and 10%, while NEAR slightly declined after rallying 4%.
Ethereum ETFs record longest outflow streak, exchange net flow indicates mounting selling pressure
Ethereum is down 1% on Thursday as its ETF and exchange net flows suggest that sellers dominate the market. Despite the selling pressure, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post depicting its growth across several metrics.
Solana meme coin Popcat surges over 20% following Binance futures and KuCoin listings
Binance exchange announced it had listed perpetual contracts for Solana meme coin POPCAT on Thursday with up to 75x leverage. The listing means Binance's wide user base can now gain leveraged exposure to the price of POPCAT.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling. Additionally, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows this week, and continued Mt.Gox fund movements could bring volatility in Bitcoin's price in the coming days.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.