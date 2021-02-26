Stellar Price Prediction: XLM on the brink of a 45% collapse, shows technicals

- Stellar price is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- A key indicator is on the verge of presenting a massive sell signal.
- XLM bulls must defend $0.361 to avoid a colossal sell-off.
Stellar price already had a significant 50% sell-off from its top of $0.60 but the bears could be eying up even more. There is a lot of downside potential for XLM as several indicators show it could be poised for another leg up.
Stellar price needs to defend this key level to avoid a 45% drop
On the 12-hour chart, Stellar has established a symmetrical triangle pattern with a critical support trendline located at $0.361. A breakdown below this point would push Stellar price down to $0.20, a 45% move calculated using the maximum height of the pattern as a reference point.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green ‘8’ candlestick on the weekly chart which is usually followed by a sell signal. This call would be significant considering the last one had a lot of bearish continuation.
XLM/USD weekly chart
On the flip side, if the bulls can defend $0.361, XLM will aim for a nice rebound towards the upper trendline of the symmetrical triangle at around $0.47.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
