Stellar on-chain activity explodes, signalling a bullish outlook for XLM

- Unique assets on the Stellar network at 38,276, over 6,000 assets have been added so far in September.
- The twenty-sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, XLM, is yet to recover from the September 7 crash.
- The total number of on-chain trades hit a peak in August 2021, implying high on-chain activity growth.
The drop in Stellar token’s price has been largely influenced by the crash in the overall cryptocurrency market. XLM is primed for a second leg up, as the network’s on-chain activity is on the rise.
DEX trades and volume hit a peak on the Stellar Network in August 2021
Gains posted by Stellar Network’s XLM token were largely erased as the price plunged in the crash on September 7. It is likely that the massive drop was a result of Stellar token’s high correlation with top cryptocurrencies.
XLM correlation with BTC, ETH, LTC and XRP is over 80% based on data from Cryptowatch, a Kraken-owned premium trading terminal.
XLM price witnessed a significant drawdown during the flash crash, alongside cryptocurrencies ranked within the top ten based on market capitalization.
Despite rising on-chain activity on the Stellar Network, XLM price is yet to start its climb.
The total number of unique assets on the decentralized protocol for low-cost transfers is at 38,276. Over 15% of these assets have been added since the beginning of September 2021. The addition of unique assets to the Stellar Network implies that there is a boost in on-chain activity and transfers on the protocol.
Newly created assets on Stellar Network.
Interestingly, the daily active accounts on the XLM Network are on the rise. Nearly 62,762 accounts are active on the decentralized protocol based on data from Stellar Expert, a ledger explorer and analytics platform for XLM.
Jason Chlipala, COO at Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the organization that supports the development of open-source Stellar has recently said,
Though a key attraction toward the blockchain may be its open, permissionless nature, some firms [banks and financial institutions] may want to work with a closed infrastructure.
By “open” Chlipala meant that assets on Stellar should operate seamlessly across chains.
Stellar’s token has offered moderately high risk-adjusted returns over the past week, and the overall outlook is bullish for the token based on on-chain activity.
It remains to be seen whether XLM price will recover and resume its uptrend towards the 7-day high of $0.42.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot technology adoption with NFTs and gaming could see DOT price double
Polkadot price is experiencing a sudden downswing as major sell signals emerge on multiple time frames. While the short-term outlook seems bearish, things are looking up for DOT in the future.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC approaches make-or-break point
Ethereum Classic price sliced through a crucial resistance level on September 7 and shows no sign of reversal yet. Moreover, a resurgence of buyers around another key barrier could trigger a new uptrend.
Uniswap plunges by 23% within a week, while SushiSwap gains visibility
Layer-2 solution Arbitrum One recently launched on mainnet, and Uniswap and SushiSwap were listed as the first two decentralized applications joining the protocol. The competition between the two has further intensified with Sushiswap's ecosystem development in recent months.
Solana price eyes drop to $142 as SOL correction continues
Solana price appears to be retracing following its all-time high at $216 recorded on September 9. Although SOL defied market odds and rose to a record high while most cryptocurrencies plunged, the altcoin is correcting as its momentum has shifted to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.