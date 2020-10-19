Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM jumps 9% as the network’s utility skyrockets

- XLM is currently trading at $0.086 after a massive price spike towards $0.09.
- The main reason behind the recent move seems to be the participation in the IMF meeting from the CEO of Stellar.
The International Monetary Fund conducts annual meetings to discuss several pressing issues. This year, Denelle Dixon, CEO of Stellar, was invited to speak at the ‘Cross-Border Payments - The Private Sector Steps Up’. The main discussion revolves around emerging solutions and what do people expect from regulators and policymakers.
XLM aiming for $0.10 in the short-term
XLM is trading at $0.086 after a significant 9% price spike, which was initially fueled by the announcement of USDC joining the Stellar blockchain on October 15. The digital asset has seen a $300 million increase in its market capitalization over the past four days.
XLM/USD daily chart
The digital asset is trading above the 50-SMA, which was turned into a support level. It seems that bulls are eying up the next resistance level, where the 100-SMA is located at $0.09. The MACD remains bullish on the daily chart, and it’s gaining strength.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
The initial jump on October 15 thanks to USDC was followed by a similar price move in the past 24 hours, probably thanks to Denelle Dixon, CEO of Stellar, joining the IMF meeting this year. The uptrend on the 4-hour chart is robust, and the next target price after $0.09 would be $0.1.
On the other hand, the significant resistance at $0.09, where the 100-SMA is currently standing, could pose a big threat to the bulls. Rejection from this level can easily push the digital asset down to a notable support level at $0.084, which was a resistance point tested on October 12.
Key price points to watch
To the upside, bulls are eying up the 100-SMA on the daily chart at $0.09. This is the next price target in the short-term. A breakout above this point can easily lead XLM towards $0.1, the next resistance level. The current momentum of Stellar seems to be strong enough for this to happen.
On the flip side, there are two resistance levels on the way up. Rejection from any of them can be a strong bearish indicator. Failure to climb above the 100-SMA at $0.09 can drive XLM towards the support level at $0.084 on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: CBDC may supplement the existing monetary system - Jerome Powell
Speaking on the potential of CBDC, the head of the US FED, Jerome Powell, explained, that the state-issued digital currency will supplement, but not replace the existing fiat currency system.
On-chain metrics turn bullish forecasting a massive breakout
After a gruesome encounter on Friday, cryptocurrencies across the board spent the weekend seeking stability and a chance to restart uptrends. The market was thrown off balance when OKEx suspended digital assets/cryptocurrencies withdrawals.
Polkadot is a new star of the blockchain space, threatening TRON, EOS and ETH
Polkadot is a blockchain ecosystem created by Ethereum's co-founder Gavin Wood together with the Technology Director of the Web3 Foundation Peter Czaban and Robert Habermeier, announced a Thiel Fellow in 2018.
NEO bullish outlook aims for $25
NEO performed incredibly in September but hit a barrier at $26. A reversal came into the picture shortly after and NEO has since been hunting for formidable support.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.