Using weak seed phrases means instant loss of funds on the Bitcoin network.

The concept of a blockchain "dark forest" has been popularized recently by Ethereum and the existence of front-running bots that will copy any profitable transaction pending for submission.

Stellar gained around $230 million in market capitalization over the past week after a significant bull move from $0.07 to a peak of $0.079 on October 12. It seems that XLM could be facing some short-term resistance, according to numerous indicators.

The ETHUSD price swing shows a continued rally towards the $400 level, near the 50% Fib retracement at $394.32.

The price of Ethereum (ETHUSD) is at $388, approaching the high of $394.32 formed on September 17. The main reason that seems to be driving Ethereum today is the fact that the USD is still under broad pressure, and it may continue. Goldman Sachs said they expect the Greenback to remain under pressure as Biden’s chances of winning the election continue to increase. The USIndex remains neutral.