Stellar Price Prediction: XLM needs to hold a crucial support level to avoid slipping to $0.06

- XLM is trading at $0.072 holding a critical level in the form of the 100-SMA on the daily chart
- Stellar is down more than 60% from its peak at $0.1194.
XLM had a great 2020, from a low at $0.026 on March 12, to a peak at $0.1194. Bulls need to defend a critical support level in order to avoid further losses.
XLM/USD 3-day chart
The 100-SMA at $0.069 is the most important support level. It was defended twice on September 21 and 30. A bearish breakout below this level would take the digital asset down to $0.06.
XLM/USD daily chart
XLM is facing a resistance level at $0.075 that has rejected the price several times during the past two weeks. The 50-SMA and the 100-SMA have crossed bearishly and will act as resistance levels.
The Bollinger bands are squeezing, which indicates a major move is underway, so far favoring the bears. Furthermore, the 1-hour chart is also in favor of the sellers. The TD sequential indicator is close to presenting a sell signal after posting a green ‘8’.
XLM/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, XLM is trading above the 100-SMA and the 50-SMA on the 1-hour chart, turning both into support levels. The MACD has been bullish since this morning and could help the price close above the 50-SMA.
A breakout above the $0.075 resistance level on the daily chart could take XLM up to the 50-SMA at $0.082.
Sellers need to pay close attention to the 100-SMA on the 3-day chart as the most critical support level. A bearish breakout can drop the price towards $0.06.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
