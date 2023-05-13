Stablecoin outflows are diminishing, here’s how capital is returning to crypto markets

- Stablecoin outflows have consistently declined following the Terra LUNA collapse of 2022 according to data from Glassnode.
- Diminishing stablecoin outflows are indicative of returning capital and demand into the crypto ecosystem.
- Following Terra LUNA collapse, Tether has seen an increase in relative market share by 20% while it declined for USDC, BUSD and DAI.
The aggregate stablecoin supply has experienced a decline in the high time frame perspective, less holders are redeeming their stablecoins for fiat currencies. Terra LUNA’s collapse was followed by a spike in stablecoin market share, specifically USD Tether (USDT).
Also read: Solana price begins recovery surpassing trade volume of competitors Ethereum, Arbitrum and Polygon
Aggregate stablecoin supply has declined as capital returns to crypto
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode, the aggregate stablecoin supply has experienced a decline in outflows as the crypto market recovers from the Terra LUNA collapse.
Stablecoins: Aggregate Supply Net Position Change
When assessing the monthly supply change of stablecoins from a high timeframe perspective, experts have noted decline in stablecoin outflows. Analysts at Glassnode believe the supply change suggests initial glimmers of return in demand and capital inflows into the crypto ecosystem.
A decline in stablecoin outflows is a positive sign for holders retaining their crypto portfolio holdings. Moreover, following the collapse of LUNA, there has been a considerable increase in USD Tether (USDT)’s market share.
Stablecoin supply dominance (relative)
Tether added 20% to its stablecoin market share since the LUNA collapse while competitors USDC, BUSD and DAI suffered a decline in their dominance. Tether’s dominance is 65.9% while USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), DAI and TrueUSD (TUSD) lost 13%, 7.2%, 6% and 0.9% respectively.
A shift in stablecoin supply is considered a useful indicator of the direction in which Bitcoin price is headed. When the aggregate supply net position change of the four top stablecoins expands it is considered lucrative for BTC holders, as it represents demand in the market. A contraction represents the opposite.
With the declining outflows, the market is likely headed towards an expansion, fueling a bullish thesis for Bitcoin price rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity. Bitcoin network’s hashrate and price have declined alongside the drop in on-chain activity of Ordinals.
PEPE price pulls back as tokens worth $46M hit exchanges
PEPE, the third largest meme coin by market capitalization, has witnessed massive swings in its price in a matter of days. PEPE hit an all-time high of $0.00000431 on May 5 but has since then fallen sharply, trading at $0.00000127 at the time of writing.
Litecoin price has a weak spot that could implode with LTC diving 15%
Litecoin (LTC) price sees bulls trying to get back above the level they defaulted on last Monday and have been unable to reclaim all week. Litecoin price is trying to recover from its declining price action this week.
Uniswap price action tells traders it is time to say goodbye to $5 handle as more downside pressure underway
Uniswap (UNI) price is the sum of everything that is going on in altcoins and cryptocurrencies. Expect another 10% devaluation as big brother Bitcoin also cracks under pressure.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.