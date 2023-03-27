Solana, XRP and MATIC receive inflows as alt season narrative heats up

- Ethereum, the largest altcoin, witnessed outflows of $5.2 million last week while assets like inflow were directed to Solana, XRP and MATIC.
- The alt season narrative is heating up as sentiment turns bullish among Ethereum-killer and scaling solution tokens.
- XRP’s social media mentions skyrocketed as price hit a four-month high, fueling the alt season narrative.
While large market capitalization assets like Ethereum noted a decline in capital inflow, Solana (SOL), XRP and Polygon’s token MATIC witnessed an inflow of funds. This has fueled a bullish sentiment among holders. While Bitcoin rally takes a backseat, demand for altcoins and their mentions on social media are on the rise.
Also read: Ethereum struggles to keep up with Bitcoin ahead of Shanghai upgrade
Solana, XRP and MATIC witnessed capital inflows over the past week
Solana, XRP and MATIC have witnessed a spike in capital inflows over the past week based on data from the latest CoinShares report. The report revealed that the largest altcoin by market cap, Ethereum, suffered outflows of $5.2 million over the past week, and this marked the third consecutive week of outflows for the asset.
Bitcoin price rally recently grinded to a halt, and with uncertainty around the Shanghai upgrade, Ethereum is suffering capital outflows. This has offered altcoins an opportunity to yield gains for holders.
Asset weekly flows from CoinShares report
As seen in the table above, Solana, XRP and Polygon noted inflows of $4.8 million, $1.2 million and $1.9 million respectively. There is a spike in interest among investors when it comes to altcoins like SOL, XRP and MATIC.
Interestingly, the rising social dominance of XRPLedger’s native token XRP supports the bullish thesis for the assets. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker LunarCrush, the social engagement of XRP holders climbed 95.44% over the past week and social mentions of the altcoin climbed 35.6% in the same time period.
XRP social engagements and price
XRP price yielded nearly 20% gains for holders over the past week.
MATIC’s zkEVM launch goes live within a few hours on March 27 and this is another driver of the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales turn bullish with Shanghai upgrade less than a month away
Ethereum (ETH) whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH have been scooping up the altcoin consistently for a week. With the countdown to the Shanghai upgrade and the ETH token unlock event, there is a spike in Ethereum demand among retail investors.
Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit
Ripple price is closing this week with very profitable numbers, even if a fade is ongoing. The fade occurred after bulls received a firm rejection at $0.50 and have been trading lower from that level since. If bulls can keep their hands on this momentum and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not overbought, at least some 20% profit is being prepared for next week.
Will Cardano price advance as analysts call it one of the favorite altcoins next to EOS and COLT to pop?
Cardano (ADA) price is making the cut and has been shortlisted by several analysts that have put ADA in their top altcoin, primed to explode to the upside soon. ADA is flirting with a second week of gains and could recover its attempt to hit $0.415 as a crucial level for any further uptrend or downtrend.
Is the new partnering-up strategy the right way for Vechain price to avoid a 30% correction?
Vechain (VET) price had a busy week as several new partnerships were announced. Next to integrating with Dappradar to promote cross-chain visibility, the partnership with Boston Consulting Group might be the one that draws the most attention. Vechain price though is not taking this news in a good way and rather is at risk of tanking further.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.