What Polygon's zkEVM mainnet launch means for MATIC holders

- Polygon network’s zkEVM scalability solution will offer developers full Ethereum compatibility powering web3 applications on ETH.
- Web3 projects like Ankr, Chainstack and Etherscan will harness zero-knowledge rollups compatible with Ethereum, through MATIC’s zkEVM.
- MATIC has witnessed a massive surge in on-chain activity ahead of the mainnet beta launch of zkEVM.
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution Polygon is launching its zkEVM mainnet beta in a few hours on March 27. MATIC’s zkEVM launch is key to developers in the web3 ecosystem as it boosts scalability and ensures compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
Also read: Ethereum (ETH) battles consolidation with upcoming Shanghai upgrade
MATIC zkEVM beta launch goes live within a few hours
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s scaling solution Polygon is set to rollout the mainnet beta of its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible zkEVM beta. Polygon network acknowledges the utility of the zkEVM beta launch for developers of web3 applications.
The [ infinite-scaling ] Machine— Polygon (labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) March 17, 2023
Polygon Labs is embarking on a journey with Web3 leaders that will change the internet FOREVER with the anticipated mainnet beta launch of Polygon zkEVM
Take a look at the solution providers that are #PolygonzkEVM bound:https://t.co/N0SPtg7k91
MATIC zkEVM has lined up web3 partners API3, ankr, Biconomy, Etherscan and Sequence among others.
Polygon network activity climbed ahead of zkEVM mainnet beta launch
MATIC accumulation by whales is on the rise with Polygon network’s upcoming launch. Large wallet investors in Polygon have scooped up the altcoin over the past two weeks as seen in the chart by Santiment.
MATIC accumulation by whales
MATIC holders with 1,000 to 10,000 coins and 1 million to 10 million tokens have been steadily accumulating the altcoin since February 25. Santiment analysts recently noted that whales have increased their activity and transactions on the Polygon network, ahead of mainnet beta launch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
