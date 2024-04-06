Solana scrambles to patch failed transactions on its chain, crushed under rising user activity

- Solana co-founder defended the rate at which transactions are failing on the SOL blockchain.
- Co-founder Raj Gokal says that world class engineering teams are working to push fixes to the SOL chain.
- Solana has seen a surge in new addresses and volume, alongside nearly 70% average failure rate of transactions.
Solana blockchain (SOL) has witnessed a surge in users and their on-chain activity with the rise in meme coins and transactions on DEXes. In the past few weeks the SOL chain has seen a failure of nearly 70% non-voting transactions.
Solana’s co-founders defended the project and said that teams are working on tackling the technical issues and a fix will be issued in due time.
Solana co-founders defend the chain, assure engineers are developing a fix
Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, the Ethereum alternative chain’s co-founders tweeted in Solana’s defense as the chain is being critiqued for high failure rate of its transactions. Data from Dune Analytics shows that over 70% of non-voting transactions on the network have failed in the past few weeks.
world class engineering teams are working around the clock to push fixes to improve the experience of submitting transactions on @solana.— raj (@rajgokal) April 4, 2024
I am messaging them multiple times a day asking how it’s going, and they tell me this is a very helpful way to contribute to the solution.
dealing with congestion bugs sucks so much more than total liveness failure. the latter is one and done, bug is identified and patched and chain continues. the former has to go through the full release and test pipeline. shipping fast is impossible— toly (@aeyakovenko) April 5, 2024
The co-founders of the project explained that engineers are working on dealing with congestion bugs. It requires a full release and the fix goes through a test pipeline, it may be impossible to ship it faster.
Gopal said he stays up to date with world class engineering teams working on pushing fixes to improve the experience of submitting transactions on the chain and they believe this is a helpful way to contribute to the solution.
Faced with the crisis, Solana’s new users and volume continues to rise. Data from Santiment shows a spike in volume, between March 31 and April 6.
Volume (SOL)
In the same timeframe, there is a rise in the number of new addresses, as seen on The Block.
Number of new users on Solana
At the time of writing, SOL price is up nearly 2%, trading at $177.40 on Binance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LUNC price loses 5% as lawyers of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon set to deliver final remarks in civil fraud trial
Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon’s lawyers will make final arguments to a jury on Friday. The SEC seeks civil penalties and asked for a ban on Do Kwon and Terraform Labs from the US securities industry.
Ethereum yet to recover as more questions arise about its staking products
Asset manager DWS Group lists Ethereum ETC on German stock exchange Deutsche Borse. The declining share of liquid staking protocol Lido could help Ethereum to escape "security" classification, according to JP Morgan analysts.
Crypto trading volume in centralized exchanges surge to all-time high in March
Bitcoin's all-time high pushed overall CEX crypto trading volume to new highs of $9.12 trillion, CCData shows. Crypto derivatives saw a declining market share despite the surge in trading volume.
XRP price ranges below $0.60 despite Ripple stablecoin launch announcement
Ripple (XRP) price is stuck within a tight range between its February 17 low of $0.5643 and March 18 high of $0.6686. On Friday, the altcoin traded below the psychologically important $0.60 level, at $0.5807.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.