Solana price to outperform Ethereum as SOL eyes 800% explosive rally

- Solana price appears to be gearing up toward its next target at $310 before putting further optimistic aims on the radar.
- The Ethereum-killer is one of the few currently existing public blockchains that could scale to millions of transactions per second.
- Considering the SOL price history, the token could easily climb 800% to over $1,500.
Solana price has witnessed a considerable surge, climbing over 1,000% since mid-July this year. The Ethereum-killer’s rally is not over yet, as SOL could be repeating history as a massively optimistic target has been put on the radar since a bullish chart pattern has formed. The altcoin, which ranks fifth by market capitalization, could easily outperform ETH as the two tokens compete for adoption.
Solana price bolstered by rising adoption
Solana price could be bound for an explosive surge as its native blockchain is one of the few blockchains with a roadmap to scale millions of transactions. According to cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, the protocol is one of the few currently existing public blockchains that could scale to millions of transactions per second for fractions of a penny per transaction.
He added that not a lot of other blockchains have been focusing on scalability and reducing fees, including Ethereum. Bankman-Fried highlighted that mass-scale application businesses would need to be able to take on hundreds of millions to billions of users and transactions per second.
Ethereum transactions take a comparatively long time to get processed, and its gas fees – transaction fees – are relatively high. The ETH alternative, Solana allows users to pay much lower fees and receive faster transaction times. The benefits that the SOL protocol provides incentivize users to stay within the ecosystem, especially for decentralized finance applications and non-fungible token (NFT) purchases.
As Ethereum gas fees are back on the rise while activity on the network is picking up, users could see the Solana blockchain as a viable alternative. Since the protocol was launched in April 2020, SOL price has risen by around 16,000% so far this year, becoming the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in less than two years.
Solana price could easily octuple
Solana price has formed a bull pennant pattern on the daily chart, suggesting an outlook that swings in favor of buyers. By measuring the flagpole of the technical pattern, SOL is expected to climb 89% and reach $310.
Since the breakout above the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $166 on October 20, the bullish outlook was validated and SOL already surged 57%, reaching its all-time high at $260. Solana price is now only 19% away from the upside short-term conservative target at $310.
SOL/USDT daily chart
In the longer term, Solana price has the potential to climb 800% toward $1,523, the measurement of the ascent from the bottom to the top of the flagpole of the bull pennant. Although this figure may seem large at first, SOL has seen a tremendous run of over 1,300% since the last time the token has presented the same chart pattern.
The bull pennant pattern that formed on December 22 and broke out on March 26 presented a 94% upside target for SOL but realized a 290% bull run. The slice above the topside trend line of the pattern at $14 has eventually witnessed Solana price surge by 1,360%, reaching the top of the flagpole of the most recent chart pattern at $215.
SOL/USDT daily chart
However, Solana price could see periods of retracement and correction as the token explores reliable support before ascending higher. SOL could discover immediate support at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $222, then at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $209.
Additional lines of defense may emerge at the 50-day SMA, which coincides with the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $184, then at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $169.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK remains indecisive, but 20% move likely
Chainlink price is facing massive pressure from both camps, resulting in indecisive moves. Currently, LINK is hovering above a crucial barrier but has no directional bias whatsoever. Therefore, market participants can expect the altcoin to reach for the immediate barriers.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS to embark on 50% upswing
Axie Infinity price is on an uptrend after it breached a crucial barrier. This upswing faced a temporary setback, but it seems to be back on track to set new highs. Therefore, market participants need to see a massive spike in buying pressure to kick-start this rally.
Discord halts Ethereum integration as users slam ETH, threatening to cancel subscriptions
Group chatting platform Discord has halted its plans to develop the option to integrate cryptocurrencies on its platform as it shifts its focus toward protecting users from fraudulent activities. Discord CEO Jason Citron previously hinted at adding crypto wallet ...
Cardano price action whipsaws bulls and bears despite ADA $2.50 target
Cardano price action has been some of the most volatile and indecisive of all high market cap cryptocurrencies. As a result, Wednesday's sell-off terminated what looked like the beginning of a new bullish expansion phase. Possible short entry limited by near-term support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.