Solana price provides last buy opportunity before $400 as SOL fundamentals grow

- Solana price retests the $235 support level after a strong breakout from the $216 resistance barrier.
- This downswing will likely prepare the start for an 88% upswing for SOL.
- Reddit co-founder and Solana Ventures allocate $100 million for Web3 social media.
Solana price slowed down its ascent after a massive breakout from a crucial barrier. However, the current downswing will serve as a good buy opportunity for SOL to see explosive growth.
Web3 and $100 million initiative
Solana ecosystem has grown considerably over the past year. From yield farming, dApps to NFTs, tons of projects are making life easier for users, especially in terms of gas fees. While the demand seems to be reflected in the SOL price, the fundamentals are only getting stronger for the token.
On a similar note, Solana Ventures and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six announced at a Solana conference that they would be allocating $100 million to support the decentralized media projects on Solana.
Although obscure decentralized social media already exists, none of them are at a level to compete with the social media giants. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried signaled this support during the Breakpoint event in Libson as he stated that decentralized social media/Web3 “solves a lot of existing pain points, which are coming to the forefront of society right now.”
Solana price fumbles
Solana price was seen traversing a cup-and-handle pattern a few days ago. However, SOL triggered an 88% breakout as it produced a daily close above $216 on November 2. This move catalyzed a bull rally for SOL but failed to move beyond $260, suggesting that investors are booking profits.
While Solana price is hovering around $235 support floor, increased selling pressure will likely knock it down to revisit the $216 barrier. If SOL holds above this level and sees a resurgence of buyers, it would confirm a perfect retest and suggest that a move higher is around the corner.
In this case, investors can expect Solana price to rally past the November 6 swing high at $261 and zoom toward the 100% trend-based Fibonacci extension level at $310. This climb would constitute a 44% ascent from $216. However, clearing this barrier will propel SOL toward its intended target at $407, representing an 88% advance from $216. In some situations, SOL could extend this run-up and tag the 161.8% trend-based Fibonacci extension level at $430.
SOL/USDT 6-hour chart
While things are looking up for the Etheruem killer, a breakdown of the $216 support level will suggest an evolving narrative for SOL. If Solana price produces a lower low below the $200 psychological level, it will invalidate the cup-and-handle’s bullish thesis.
This development could likely trigger a potential crash to $178 or $166 footholds.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot consolidates before new all-time highs
Polkadot price shows that it may not experience a steep retracement if there is a pullback in the cryptos market. A pullback is still likely, but the move would be within the recently traded price action range. Therefore, Polkadot may be may be positioning ...
VeChain price breakout towards $0.25 has just begun
VeChain price crushed expectations during the Monday trading session, exploding higher with an incredible 13% gain. However, the spike yesterday created a somewhat extended move, indicating a likely pullback or consolidation phase.
AVAX to pull back and find support before Avalanche smashes through $100
AVAX price has made substantial gains over the past two weeks. It took traders forty-five days of consolidation to eventually push AVAX above its prior all-time high of $74 to the new all-time high at $97. Just short of $100 is where sellers came in.
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms no immediate plans for accepting crypto payments
Apple has no plans to accept cryptocurrency payments; the CEO of the tech giant confirmed the same in a recent event. It is reasonable to own cryptocurrencies as part of a portfolio. However, the company is yet to jump on the crypto bandwagon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.